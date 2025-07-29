Raiders HC Pete Carroll makes feelings known about Christian Wilkins' alleged "kissing" incident with ex-teammate

Almost a week after Christian Wilkins' surprising release by the Las Vegas Raiders, people continue to speculate about a decision that took many off guard. Wilkins only played one season with the Raiders after spending the first five of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.Coach Pete Carroll was asked about this decision on Tuesday, but he refused to entertain any speculation about it. He made it clear the team made a decision and they are sticking to it and moving on from whatever happened with the defensive tackle.&quot;Really I don't. I have no comment to make,&quot; Carroll said. &quot;We made a decision on what we're doing and we're moving with it. We'll see how that all unveils itself over time.&quot;Carroll briefly discussed the decision on Friday, saying that they &quot;took a long time&quot; before making it.&quot;We watched our way through the whole thing. We're keeping it really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.&quot;In five games played in 2024, Christian Wilkins recorded 17 tackles and two sacks for the underwhelming Raiders.Adam Butler sends clear message to Christian Wilkins after Raiders release Pete Carroll wasn't the only one refusing to talk about what led to Christian Wilkins' release on Tuesday. Former teammate Adam Butler echoed his coach's words and said they moved on from the situation, but also sent a message to Wilkins.&quot;We pretty much kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it,&quot; Butler said.&quot;But I will say, whatever you're going through as a person, athlete, non-athlete, whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody. &quot;Get some therapy. Whatever your deal is, is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of millions of people is willing to listen. Willing to listen, hear you out, and work through whatever you need to work through. But don't make any hasty decisions. Get help.&quot;The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under Pete Carroll. They made several moves in the offseason to put themselves in a solid position to compete. Christian Wilkins couldn't replicate his Dolphins performances and now his future is uncertain. The Raiders, led by quarterback Geno Smith, are eager to compete in the revamped AFC West.