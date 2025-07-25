  • home icon
  "Tom Brady doesn't mess around": NFL fans react as Raiders release Christian Wilkins 1 year after $110,000,000 deal 

“Tom Brady doesn’t mess around”: NFL fans react as Raiders release Christian Wilkins 1 year after $110,000,000 deal 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:52 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

During the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins acquired defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round. He spent five seasons with them before signing a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he saw time in just five games before missing the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

According to reports by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Raiders are now moving on from Wilkins. They have released the DT from the team and are also voiding around $35.2 million in guaranteed money because of his failure to maintain his physical condition during rehabilitation.

"BREAKING: The #Raiders are releasing DT Christian Wilkins, just one year after he signed a 4-year, $110M deal. Per @AdamSchefter, the team is voiding his remaining guarantees due to how he's handled his foot injury rehab. Wilkins has filed a grievance."
Fans soon reacted to the news that the Raiders released Wilkins on X/Twitter:

"Tom Brady doesn't mess around," one fan commented.
"This is just a team who made a bad signing tryna put it on the player," another fan said.
"I pray to God that the Giants sign him. He and Dexter are best friends. Reunite these game wreckers," another fan wrote.
"Crazy teams can just void your money in contract," another fan added.
"Smart... he was a bad signing for the beginning," a fan said.
"Has anything like this EVER happened before?" one fan commented.

In six seasons, Wilkins has played in a total of 86 games in the league, tallying 372 total tackles, 22.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hits.

Raiders release statement on Christian Wilkins' departure

Ahead of the team's training camp, the DT was put on the PUP list while rehabilitating from a Jones fracture. According to reports, the team requested Wilkins to undergo an operation to treat his injury, which he denied. This led to the decision to release him ahead of camp.

The Raiders also released an official statement regarding Wilkins' departure, which read:

"We have decided that it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team. The franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play for Christian, this transaction was necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."
It will be interesting to see if another team decides to pick up the DT ahead of the 2025 season.

