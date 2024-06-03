C.J. Stroud wooed everyone in the NFL world with his skills on the gridiron during his rookie year in the NFL. However, recently he proved that he has an immense knowledge and love for hip-hop, as he went toe-to-toe with rapper Gillie Da Kid in a discussion regarding the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Stroud butted heads with Gille Da Kid for not declaring Kendrick Lamar the winner of his beef against Drake on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast on Monday.

Stroud like Lamar is from California and defended his rapper, claiming bias on the part of Gilli Da Kid for several reasons. C.J. Stroud said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ya’ll, don't like L.A. anyway, which is when Kendrick beat Drake and you don't see it. You said that last diss wasn't better."

Trending

"I'm gonna check you right now. You tripping. We know you want the interview.”

Gillie Da Kid went on the defensive, stating that Lamar’s last diss track ‘Not Like Us,’ was brilliant but not enough to declare him as the winner. Stoud hit back, as he said:

“But it's like you gotta keep it real, it's like playing football. It's like if we lost, we lost. Like Kendrick won based off that last one.”

Expand Tweet

Despite the debate not reaching a conclusion during the podcast, Stroud solidified his allegiance to fellow West Coast native Kendrick Lamar.

C.J. Stroud likes both Kendrick Lamar and Drake

As the feud between the musicians heightened, many athletes and musicians took sides. However, C.J. Stroud demonstrated he has no ill will toward Drake, despite calling Lamar the winner. He said:

“And I rock with Drake. Drake probably one of the greatest artists. No matter what, you can't take away what Drake has done and did, for nothing. Same thing with Kendrick. Like they both talented.”

After three songs a piece, both musicians have stopped firing at each other for a month now. The last song in this six-track feud was by Kendrick Lamar, which has led many including C.J. Stroud to believe Lamar has won.