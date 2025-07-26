“I’m not their guy”: Breece Hall gets brutally honest on pending Jets contract extension

With a new coach and general manager, but no extension in sight, Breece Hall is entering the most pivotal season of his career. He is aware that he may not be part of the New York Jets’ long-term plans.Hall addressed his contract situation candidly after the Jets’ fourth training camp session on Saturday. His fellow 2022 draftees, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, have inked lucrative deals. However, Hall doesn’t expect the same, at least not before the season starts.&quot;We have a new head coach, a new GM, and obviously, I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy, so for me, I have to prove it every day,&quot; Hall said.The Jets had a tumultuous 5-12 campaign last year that triggered sweeping leadership changes.Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, the pairing that drafted Hall in the second round in 2022, are out. In their place stand Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, who’ve already begun reshaping the roster and culture.Breece Hall finds motivation in the uncertain contract situationNFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: ImagnDespite being one of the team’s top offensive producers last season with 1,359 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, Breece Hall finds himself in limbo. Unlike Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, who were first-rounders and perceived centerpieces, Hall is still looking to shake the “potential” label.&quot;I've got a chip on my shoulder,&quot; Hall said on Saturday. &quot;I feel like right now it's my last chance. It's always been 'he's got potential' but now I want to be the product, so now it's all about just putting my head down and working. For me I'm just worried about ball right now.&quot;Despite the uncertainty, Hall is doubling down on what he can control. He’s embraced early morning practices and praised the team’s renewed structure under Aaron Glenn.&quot;I just like the way he communicates,&quot; Hall said. &quot;It's not passive, it's very to the point. He tells you what he needs from you, how he wants things done, and he doesn't sugarcoat anything because he's played before.&quot;Glenn named Hall the lead back, anchoring a ground game designed to be more versatile and line-friendly than last year’s iteration. Tanner Engstrand, who arrived from Detroit’s offensive staff, brings a run scheme Hall believes is a better fit for him and the offensive line.With 14 straight seasons outside the playoffs, the Jets are desperate to turn the corner.