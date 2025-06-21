"I’m not hanging with them" - Troy Aikman takes veiled shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over Montecito ties

Troy Aikman is a legendary former NFL QB turned commentator who has continued his work in football long after retiring from the league. The former Dallas Cowboys QB now represents ESPN and is an analyst for the company's marquee matchup, 'Monday Night Football'. However, it appears as though he has not become close friends with some fellow celebrity neighbours near his home in Montecito.

Earlier in the week, Aikman told US Weekly that has has never run into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while living in the community, despite both parties doing so for the past couple of years. Scott Thompson of Fox News released an article on the 'New York Post' highlighting some of the quotes by Aikman.

"I haven’t run into them... But they are there from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they’re out there. But I’m not hanging with them, that’s for sure." Aikman said.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Markle moved out of the community in 2020 shortly after removing themselves from the British Royal Family duties, a situation that was heavily covered and criticized at the time. However, it appears as though the former British Royalty couple have not been too forward and interested in getting to know one of their fellow celebrity neighbours since moving in.

What is Troy Aikman doing now?

After retiring from the NFL as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and a six-time Pro Bowler, Aikman has brilliantly moved into an analyst commentary role for various NFL broadcast networks.

His current employer is ESPN, where he is an analyst for the prime time game 'Monday Night Football' alongside his longtime play-by-play partner Joe Buck. The two have become one of the most iconic television sports partnerships over the years and will look to continue their success together next season in 2025 as well.

