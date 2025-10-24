"I'm happy with the career": Tyreek Hill hints at retirement as Dolphins WR recovers from devastating leg injury

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is unsure whether he will make a comeback to the gridiron next year.On Thursday, on &quot;The Set&quot; podcast with his ex-teammate Terron Armstead, the eight-time Pro Bowler hinted at the possibility of retirement after his devastating season-ending injury.&quot;I feel like that decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,&quot; Hill said. &quot;Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy being with my kids. I'm happy with the career that I've had.&quot;I love playing football. I love it man. But, it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. ...It takes a lot on you mentally, takes a ot on you physically. ... I just want to be in this moment with my family. I think that's the appropriate answer for something like that. I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously.&quot;During the Dolphins' 27-24 victory over the Jets in Week 4, Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome injury, disclocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments. He underwent surgery the day after and will miss out on the rest of the 2025 season. The WR recorded 265 yards and one TD receiving in four games.Tyreek Hill has been a part of the Dolphins since being traded by the Chiefs in 2022. He has made two playoff appearances with them. Unfortunately, this year, Mike McDaniels and his team are just 1-6 heading into Week 8.Tyreek Hill shares his thoughts on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa blaming his teammatesTua Tagovailoa came under a lot of flak after blaming his teammates for being late to team meetings and questioning the leadership following their Week 6 loss to the Chargers. The quarterback later apologized for his comments after the backlash.While speaking with Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill expressed his support for Tagovailoa amid the team's disastrous 1-6 record.&quot;I'm going to support Tua regardless of what he's got going on, that's my brother,&quot; Hill said. &quot;So, I kind of can feel what hey's saying, cause at the end of the day, like, that just shows people that he wants to win bro. ... He's a great leader. He's passionate about Miami, he loves the community and he wants to win games in Miami.&quot;The Dolphins will face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.