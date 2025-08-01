"I'm haunted with that daily" - Cam Newton "embarrassed" with infamous Super Bowl 50 fumble as Panthers icon opens up on his regrets 

One of the most infamous moments from Cam Newton's NFL career was his fumble in Super Bowl 50. During his 2015 campaign with the Carolina Panthers, the former quarterback led them to a grand finale showdown against the Denver Broncos. However, Newton's team failed to emerge victorious and succumbed to a 24-10 final score.In the fourth quarter of the game, Newton was tackled by Von Miller during a 3rd and 10 play that led to him fumbling the ball. The quarterback decided not to dive for the ball, resulting in the Broncos scoring the decisive touchdown.On Thursday, Newton made an appearance on Johnny Manziel's &quot;Glory Daze&quot; podcast. He shared his feelings about the infamous fumble and admitted that he was &quot;embarrassed&quot; that he didn't put in more effort to recover the ball.&quot;It sucks sometimes, vulnerable moment, that your career is hinged on one clip, not diving on the fumble,&quot; Newton said (Timestamp- 28:15 onwards).&quot;I'm so embarrassed of that clip, not necessarily from the fans' perspective, but it reigns so important to even how I father. Cause I don't care about touchdowns, I don't care about success, I care about effort. And that one clip is what's on people's tongues when they're explaining like, 'Oh Cam, oh you the devil', I'm haunted with that daily.&quot;Newton ended up playing 11 seasons in the league. He finished his career tallying a total of 32,382 yards and 194 passing TDs while rushing for 5,628 yards and 75 TDs. Despite his performance at Super Bowl 50, he was named the NFL MVP for the 2015 season.Former Panthers star highlights underrated parts of Cam Newton's NFL careerLast month, former Panthers star Luke Kuechly made an appearance on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show.During the interview, he talked about Newton's NFL career while highlighting a few of the former quarterback's qualities that are lesser known to fans.&quot;I think Cam was ultra competitive, with everything,&quot; Kuechly said. &quot;And I think his toughness was always something that, there's a lot of things I loved about Cam ... I don't think I ever saw Cam yell at somebody, get mad at somebody or call somebody out in a negative way. I don't think he ever blamed anybody, and I always appreciated that about him.&quot;And then the games, he was just relentlessly competitive and he was so tough. The toughness that Cam had was something that doesn't get talked about enough ...,&quot; he added.Kuechly spent his entire eight-season career playing alongside Newton in Carolina before announcing his retirement in 2020 due to health concerns.