"He played his a*s off" - Greg Olsen comes to Cam Newton's defense over infamous 2016 Super Bowl fumble amid Jalen Hurts drama

Cam Newton has come under fire after he left Jalen Hurts off his list of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks. Many slammed Newton, with some recalling his fumble at the 2016 Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.Amid the backlash that Newton has faced, another NFL quarterback-turned-analyst, Greg Olsen, defended the former Panthers star.&quot;I think to the outside world, and I mean this sincerely, this is not covering for Cam,&quot; Olsen said on Tuesday, via the &quot;Bussin' With The Boys&quot; podcast. &quot;If every guy I've ever played with, if there was ever a guy you did not have to question his physicality, his toughness, his competitiveness, it was Cam.&quot;And that's not a cliche cover for him. Like, if he pulled up in the moment for that ball, I've heard him talk about that on his podcast, like, in the moment, it was not like, 'I'm scared to go get hit.' As we all have been there in time. You're reaction to what you see in the moment and feel it's hard to really even quantify what you do. You react.&quot;Olsen added that Newton shouldn't be criticized for his lack of competitiveness.&quot;For 10 years, I watched that guy put his life, his body, his career on the line in big moments, in meaningful games, in Wednesday practice, in training camp, all between. People wanna knock Cam for a lot of things, fine. You cannot knock him for not being competitive, for not being tough, and when it came in time to go out there and play. That dude played his a** off.&quot;Newton led the Panthers to the 2016 Super Bowl, but they lost 24-10 to the Broncos. However, he made headlines for his infamous fumble when he opted against jumping on the loose ball to recover it from losing possession.Cam Newton regrets not jumping for the fumble ball in 2016 Super BowlFormer Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton - Source: ImagnCam Newton discussed his 2016 Super Bowl fumble in January 2014. He said that he regrets not jumping for the loose ball.&quot;It ain't no excuse for me not jumping on the fumble,&quot; Newton said, via the &quot;4th&amp;1&quot; podcast.&quot;I should've jumped on the fumble. Straight up. The competitor in me, if that happens again, duh. And this is the Super Bowl — all effort goes to, like, 'Yo, Super Bowl energy.' That wasn't Super Bowl energy. And I think that is what hurts the most. You don't get another opportunity to go back, it's not promised for you to go back.&quot;Newton played 11 seasons in the NFL — 10 with the Panthers and one with the New England Patriots. He recorded 32,382 passing yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions, while also rushing for 75 TDs.Newton earned three Pro Bowl honors and was the MVP of the 2015 season.