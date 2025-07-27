“I’m just trying to hold him accountable”: Tua Tagovailoa doubles down on strained relationship with Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made headlines after his latest comments on Tyreek Hill. After last year's drama that involved the wide receiver's 'I'm out' comments, Tagovailoa stated that it left a lasting impact on their relationship. He was referring to Hill's meltdown after the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs following their season finale loss to the New York Jets.Amid his preparations for year six with the team, Tua Tagovailoa doubled down on his strained relationship with Hill after last year's drama. During an interview at training camp, the QB spoke about trying to hold the wide receiver accountable for his actions.&quot;I would say from that comment last year, it's not like only one person was going to hear that,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;Cheetah (Hill) had to have known that, 'Okay, if I'm saying this, you know, I'm gonna make sure the team knows, I'm gonna make sure the quarterback knows, Imma make sure the fans know, Imma make sure everybody knows ...' Could that have been in the heat of the moment? Sure, you could say that.&quot;But at the end of the day, it came out. Whether you portrayed it to be something different, because you're competitor or not, that's not up for you to decide. That's stuff with people with their own minds to create that whatever they though that meant for them right?... I don't feel it's me talking bad about my teammate ... I'm just trying to hold him accountable ... If this is what we say the standard is then that is what the standard is and nobody is exempt from it.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa has problems of his own, with his inability to stay healthy for one full season. Last season, he missed out on four games due to a concussion injury, making it the third diagnosed one in two years.Jaylen Wright shares his true feelings about Tua Tagovailoa after Terron Armstead's retirementIn April, 5x Pro Bowl OT Terron Armstead announced his retirement. This led to questions about who would lead the Dolphins this upcoming season on the field.Running back Jaylen Wright has one player on his mind who possesses the leadership skills to do so. During an appearance on the 'Up &amp; Adams' Show, he named Tua Tagovailoa as the perfect candidate.&quot;Tua (Tagovailoa), of course, you know Tua is definitely that main leader,&quot; Wright said. &quot;He's number one for a reason. He's that guy. He's going to lead us, lead us to something big this year. I have confidence and faith that we're going to be very good this year as a team, as a whole.&quot;The Dolphins kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Colts in September.