“I’m Kevin Durant”: Tyreek Hill channels future NBA Hall of Famer, points at stunning stat after Dolphins’ playoff downfall

Tyreek Hill is clearly among the best wide receivers and top overall offensive weapons in the entire NFL. Since joining the Miami Dolphins two years ago, he has recorded more receiving yards than any other player. He has also helped the team reach the NFL Playoffs in each of the past two seasons after they failed to get there prior to his arrival.

Despite his massive contributions this year, Hill was unable to help the Dolphins get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. In fact, the issue with the game may have been that he wasn't used enough in their offensive scheme, as pointed out by "Clown Football League" on X.

"Dolphins record when Tyreek had 99+ yards: 9-0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dolphins record when Tyreek was held to less than 99 yards: 1-6"

Tyreek Hill shared a quoted repost with this simple reply:

"I'm Kevin Durant"

Expand Tweet

By quoting the statistic, Hill was likely pointing out that, like Durant, simply being one of the best offensive players doesn't necessarily equate to winning games and making deep playoff runs. It's also noting that their teams are much better when they get the ball as much as possible. Interestingly, the two superstars also have similar histories when it comes to how they won their championships.

Tyreek Hill won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs before departing to the Miami Dolphins, but Patrick Mahomes was able to win another one after he left. Kevin Durant won two NBA champonships with the Golden State Warriors, but Steph Curry already won one before he arrived and added another after he departed.

While some specific similarities can be seen on the field and court, Hill has used Durant as a comparison for himself off of it as well. He discussed it during an episode of his own podcast.

What did Tyreek Hill say about Kevin Durant?

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is no stranger to voicing his opinions on different topics and using his social media accounts to have his voice heard. He is one of the most followed NFL players and has credited Kevin Durant as someone he believes uses a similar public approach. He discussed the comparison during an episode of the It Needed To Be Said podcast.

Hill explained:

“You see me, I’m on Twitter talking crazy every day. I’m like Kevin Durant in the NBA right now. I’m going to speak my peace, it’s like bro, I’m a person too. I should be able to tell you my opinion. You say your peace, so I should be allowed to say mine.”

He also went on to praise Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for encouraging Hill to be himself and not trying to restrict any of his social media activity.

He has nearly five million followers across all of his social media platforms, so he clearly has a large audience that takes an interest in his perspective. The same can be said for Kevin Durant, reportedly the second-most followed current NBA player, trailing only LeBron James.