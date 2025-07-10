"I'm liable to score": Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy hints at returning punts for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy isn’t content with sticking to just catching passes this season. The explosive second-year target is ready to take on more responsibility, and he’s not shy about his ambitions.

Ad

Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Thursday, Worthy made it clear that if given the chance to return punts, he intends to make a difference.

"I think every time I touch the ball, I'm liable to score. So if I have that chance to be on punt return and change the game for my team, I'm gonna do it," Worthy said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow LINK Will Xavier Worthy be returning punts this year? He has been watching some Devin Hester tape 👀 @heykayadams | @XavierWorthy @D_Hest23

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy’s confidence is backed by the speed that turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, setting the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded. That same burst helped him emerge as Kansas City’s top receiving threat last year when injuries decimated the offense.

As a rookie, he compiled 638 yards and six touchdowns, despite the absence of several key teammates.

The Chiefs plan a deep ball attack for 2025 with Xavier Worthy and Co.

Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

This year, Kansas City is determined to reignite the vertical element that once defined its offense. Coach Andy Reid didn’t mince words when describing what lies ahead for his receivers. According to Worthy, Reid delivered a simple directive during offseason preparations.

Ad

"Coach Reid told us... when you get back, get your hamstrings ready," Worthy said during his Up & Adams appearance.

The Chiefs have good reason to focus on the deep ball. Last season, their offense struggled to generate big plays through the air, finishing near the bottom of the league in long completions. Their lack of explosive passing was a factor in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

Ad

While the sting of that loss still lingers, there’s optimism about what a healthier roster can accomplish. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has repeatedly praised the potential of his receiving corps, which will finally have Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown all on the field together. Mahomes believes the combination of experience and speed can recapture the offensive firepower Kansas City has lacked.

"You got Rashee Rice, coming back, he looks great. You've got Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year, and you have Hollywood Brown healthy again," Mahomes said as per Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Training camp, which opens July 21, will offer a first glimpse at how the revamped attack comes together.

Worthy, now more familiar with Mahomes’ tendencies and Reid’s scheme, is looking to build on last season’s progress. He described the final stretch of his rookie year as a critical learning period, one that boosted his confidence heading into 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.