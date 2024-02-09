"I'm like the sad little brother": Tyreek Hill getting major FOMO with Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill admits he is sad to not be playing in the Super Bowl with his former Kansas City Chiefs teammates. Hill was traded by the Chiefs to the Dolphins in the off-season of 2022, which was a blockbuster move.

After Kansas City traded the star wide receiver, many expected their offense to struggle without the speedy wideout. However, since being traded, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and are looking to go back-to-back on Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Hill isn't with the Chiefs, he says he still talks to his former teammates quite often and admits he is sad seeing the success they are having without him.

"I tell the guys congratulations, I'm so proud of you guys, I wish it was kinda me, I'm like the sad little brother."

Although Hill isn't a member of the Chiefs anymore, he will be rooting for Kansas City to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs enter Super Bowl 58 as a two-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers. Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Why did Tyreek Hill leave the Chiefs?

Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami in March of 2022 after he couldn't reach a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill was traded for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Upon the completion of the deal, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension, which included $72.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Since then, Hill has been the focal point of the Dolphins offense, while the Chiefs used those picks to select cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receiver Skyy Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Rashee Rice, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, and added a 2024 fifth-round pick.

With that, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes the deal has been a win-win for both teams:

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt said, via KSHB. “Obviously, Tyreek’s an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins but I also think it benefited the Chiefs.

"The draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense, and I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well. We’ve got a number of really talented young defensive players, many of whom were part of that trade.”

In Tyreek Hill's first season with Miami, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed that up by recording 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, which also saw him miss a game due to an injury.

Exploring Tyreek Hill's Dolphins contract and net worth

Tyreek Hill currently has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Hill is currently under contract with the Dolphins until 2026, but Miami does have an out following the 2024 season.

Hill is set to make $24.3 million in 2024 and next season will be an interesting one in determining the future for both Hill and the franchise.