Dion Dawkins from the Buffalo Bills decided to play a prank on the fans during the start of the tampering period in free agency. With the franchise releasing a lot of players over the past week to open cap space, Dawkins decided to make a goodbye announcement on his Twitter account, shocking the Bills Mafia.

However, it was all good fun. The left tackle had just signed a three-year, 60,5 million dollar contract extension to keep him in the franchise for the long term, providing good protection to Josh Allen's blindside.

After news of the contract extension broke out, Dawkins took to Twitter to tranquilize the hearts of Bills fans, who certainly didn't want to see another beloved player leaving the team to open up cap space in a month where they had already lost so much:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why are the Buffalo Bills living in cap hell? Why did they release so many players?

The Bills had a decent performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, such as in the 2021 season. The problem is that the result was also the same: a painful defeat for Patrick Mahomes' team that precedes an offseason of anguish - but, unlike 2022, there are many more doubts than certainties.

Josh Allen's rookie contract is over. The quarterback enters 2024 with the biggest cap hit on the roster, with 48 million on the books, which alone takes almost 20% of the payroll. It's a completely fair deal and one that no team fan will have the slightest reason to complain about, but it's still expensive.-

Buffalo will probably start the 2024 season weakened compared to the previous year. The list of important free agents isn't small. You can re-sign one or two, but crazy spending in free agency? Forget it.

This team had to make difficult decisions, restructure contracts and bleed a little to get its house in order. The mission next season will be even tougher with the amount of players they had to let go. While Josh Allen is really good, football is a team sport. And Buffalo needs to rebuild theirs.