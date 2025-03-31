"I'm obsessed" - Cardinals WR Michael Wilson's wife Sophia gushes over adorable new buy for their unborn baby

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson's wife, Sophia, reflected on her joy of buying small things on her social media handle. The Wilsons are currently expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in January, announced their pregnancy at the beginning of March.

On Sunday, Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Wilson posted an adorable post on her Instagram story. The mother-to-be has seemingly already started shopping for her unborn baby. She posted a picture of Nike's white shoes for babies.

Along with the sneakers, Mrs. Wilson wrote:

"Give me every tiny shoe in the world I'm obsessed."

Michael Wilson's wife Sophia's Instagram story/@sophiawilson

Sophia and Michael have been together since 2019. They started dating while studying at Stanford University. They are avid sports lovers and have gained success in their careers.

Wilson was drafted into the NFL in 2023, while Sophia found success in soccer and won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA.

On Jan. 28, the pair shared pictures of their wedding on Instagram. The couple had a photo shoot in a desert area, and sharing the post, Sophia wrote:

"the Wilsons 🤍"

Just after a few weeks of marriage, they revealed their pregnancy. Sophia and Michael Wilson are super excited to welcome their baby and have been sharing updates about their personal lives on their social media handles.

Sophia is pretty active on Instagram, where she boasts around 468K followers.

Michael Wilson and Sophia announce pregnancy in adorable matching outfits

On March 5, Michael Wilson and Sophia shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts, announcing the good news of their pregnancy. The couple is expecting their first child and shared two adorable pictures in matching outfits to reveal the big news.

Along with the post, Sophia Wilson wrote in the caption:

"life just keeps getting sweeter 🌷🧸"

Michael Wilson and Sophia donned matching white outfits while announcing the news. The Olympic gold medalist wore an elegant white top and an off-white skirt, while the NFL star player styled himself in blue jeans and a white full-sleeve T-shirt.

They shared two snaps: in one, they both posed by the side of a wall where Sophia was holding the ultrasound pictures. In the second snap, Sophia sat on a chair while Wilson stood, keeping his hand on his wife's shoulder and holding the ultrasound image in the other hand.

