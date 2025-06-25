"I'm out" - Travis Kelce shuts down Will Levis’ dare over mayonnaise with disgust”

Travis Kelce didn’t need details to deliver a hard pass on Will Levis’ latest dare. The moment mayonnaise came up, the Chiefs star tapped out.

On the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce revealed that Levis had tagged Travis in an Instagram post, challenging the tight end over his long-standing hatred of mayo.

"Travis, you're not going to believe this, Will Levis has called you out on Instagram," Jason said (Timestamp: 1:45 onwards). "Well, Will is a known mayo advocate. And your mayo hate... he is going to challenge you to eat your words."

Travis responded with immediate revulsion: "Why? Why literally? I don't... I don't accept the challenge. I don't even know the challenge, but if it has anything to do with mayo, I'm out," Travis said.

Will Levis is known for bizarre food takes like stirring mayonnaise into coffee, which he later admitted to as a joke.

Will Levis is participating in Travis Kelce's Tight End University

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Despite his uncertain standing in Tennessee’s quarterback depth chart, Will Levis has stayed busy. Earlier this week, he showed up at Tight End University (TEU) in Nashville, the offseason camp co-founded by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. He worked out by throwing to a deep roster of NFL tight ends.

Alongside Titans rookie Gunnar Helm, he took full-speed reps across the three-day event, getting extra work with pass catchers from across the league.

His appearance comes after a spring of intense individual work. Levis spent part of the offseason training with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, focusing on mechanics that held him back during the 2024 campaign. Titans head coach Brian Callahan has praised his progress, citing more consistent footwork and cleaner release points.

Despite the extra effort, Levi’s path to the starting job looks increasingly narrow. The Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April. While the team has framed the situation as a competition, most insiders expect Ward to start Week 1 against Denver.

Levis hasn’t hidden his disappointment. Speaking in May, he admitted the change “sucks,” but said he’s approaching the season with a steady mindset.

