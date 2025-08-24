  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “I’m my own player”: Shedeur Sanders delivers brash take on Browns 53-man roster spot

“I’m my own player”: Shedeur Sanders delivers brash take on Browns 53-man roster spot

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:31 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders played in two preseason games for the Cleveland Browns. During his debut against the Carolina Panthers, he had an impressive performance, recording 138 yards and two TDs passing while his team secured a 30-10 victory. The rookie quarterback missed out on last week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders made his comeback on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. However, this time, his performance was underwhelming. He completed just 3 of the 6 passes he attempted for 14 yards while being sacked five times.

After the showdown, Coach Prime's son was questioned about his thoughts on making the Browns' 53-man roster. Shedeur responded with a brash but simple take:

"I feel like I improved in a lot of areas, you know, same thing I said last time, walking off the field, and I'm just excited for the opportunity to get out there and play," Shedeur said. "Obviously, I think overall as a player I've put in the work and everything I do, I try to do it the best and that's all I ask for.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team and if you ask anybody if they feel like they belong, they belong in their own eyes. So I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard."
Ad

The Browns have already announced veteran Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, they still have four other players in the quarterback department: Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley.

Derek Carr calls out the Browns for limiting Shedeur Sanders' reps compared to Dillon Gabriel

Kevin Stefanski utilized both the rookies during their 19-17 victory against the Rams. After Shedeur Sanders' disastrous performance, he was replaced by Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

Retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr was not a fan of this decision. He questioned the team's decision to limit Shedeur's reps.

"I need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps in the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this..." Carr tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Compared to Coach Prime's son, Dillon Gabriel had a better outing in the preseason finale. He completed 12 of the 19 passes he attempted for 129 yards while also scoring a passing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Browns kick off 2025 with a season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept.7.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications