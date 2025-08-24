Shedeur Sanders played in two preseason games for the Cleveland Browns. During his debut against the Carolina Panthers, he had an impressive performance, recording 138 yards and two TDs passing while his team secured a 30-10 victory. The rookie quarterback missed out on last week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.Shedeur Sanders made his comeback on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. However, this time, his performance was underwhelming. He completed just 3 of the 6 passes he attempted for 14 yards while being sacked five times.After the showdown, Coach Prime's son was questioned about his thoughts on making the Browns' 53-man roster. Shedeur responded with a brash but simple take:&quot;I feel like I improved in a lot of areas, you know, same thing I said last time, walking off the field, and I'm just excited for the opportunity to get out there and play,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;Obviously, I think overall as a player I've put in the work and everything I do, I try to do it the best and that's all I ask for.&quot;I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team and if you ask anybody if they feel like they belong, they belong in their own eyes. So I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard.&quot;The Browns have already announced veteran Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, they still have four other players in the quarterback department: Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley.Derek Carr calls out the Browns for limiting Shedeur Sanders' reps compared to Dillon GabrielKevin Stefanski utilized both the rookies during their 19-17 victory against the Rams. After Shedeur Sanders' disastrous performance, he was replaced by Dillon Gabriel.Retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr was not a fan of this decision. He questioned the team's decision to limit Shedeur's reps.&quot;I need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps in the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this...&quot; Carr tweeted.Derek Carr @derekcarrqbLINKI need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this...Compared to Coach Prime's son, Dillon Gabriel had a better outing in the preseason finale. He completed 12 of the 19 passes he attempted for 129 yards while also scoring a passing touchdown in the second quarter. The Browns kick off 2025 with a season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept.7.