"I'm the most Pro-ready guy" - Louisville QB Tyler Shough makes his feelings known on potentially getting drafted in first round

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:24 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Louisville QB Tyler Shough makes his feelings known on potentially getting drafted in first round (Credits: IMAGN)

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough believes he should get drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough also believes he can be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Shough is one of the older prospects in the draft at 25 and will be turning 26 in September. He played six years in college as he started out in Oregon for two years, went to Texas Tech for three years, and was at Louisville for his final season.

Given he is older and has plenty of experience, Shough thinks he's the most pro-ready quarterback in the NFL.

"I think I'm the most pro-ready guy to come in and compete and start right away. But I also understand, I backed up Herbert before. I've been benched, I've been hurt. So like, I understand the chemistry of that quarterback room is so vital," Shough said at 0:02.

Shough says he would be fine also backing up someone to learn the system, but he thinks he can compete and win a starting job in the NFL.

"So I have that ego checked where I'm going to do the best thing I can to support and but I'm going to compete my butt off at the same time and do everything I can to make the team better," Shough added.

At Louisville in 2024, Shough went 244-for-389 for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Where is Tyler Shough expected to be drafted?

The Draft Network lists Tyler Shough as a Day 2 pick and an adequate starting quarterback in the NFL. The outlet believes the main concern for teams is his age as he is an older prospect, as well as his ability to drive the ball down the field.

However, he has good velocity and accuracy, together with the ability to get mobile when needed. Although his age is a knock, it also is a strength due to his maturity, his ability to read defenses, and his understanding of when to throw the ball away or try to make a play.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Shough as his fourth-ranked quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

