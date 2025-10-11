"I'm rooting against Dillon Gabriel": Skip Bayless rips Kevin Stefanski for favoring "pet project" over Shedeur Sanders

Skip Bayless reignited Cleveland’s quarterback debate by saying coach Kevin Stefanski is prioritizing rookie Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders out of personal bias rather than performance. The Fox Sports analyst said Stefanski of protecting the third-round pick he handpicked instead of rewarding Sanders, who continues to wait for his chance.Bayless made the remarks during Friday’s episode of &quot;The Arena: Gridiron,&quot; calling Gabriel the coach’s “pet project.”&quot;Here's the point about what you were saying about why didn't the coach buddy up to Shedeur to protect himself,&quot; Bayless said. &quot;The coach has a new pet project, and it's Dillon Gabriel.&quot;&quot; [Dillon Gabriel] is not nearly as talented as Shedeur. But the point is, Stefanski and company drafted him 50 slots ahead of Shedeur, and now Stefanski is dug in because it is angering him that there's so much animosity directed toward his pet project, Dillon, because the world like you and I, I'm admitting it publicly, I'm rooting against Dillon Gabriel, and I don't have any hate for him. I just don't want him to succeed. He's a third-round pick.&quot;Cleveland’s recent moves at quarterback have fueled the debate. Earlier in the week, the Browns dealt veteran Joe Flacco to Cincinnati, leaving Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as the only active quarterbacks on the roster.Stefanski then elevated Sanders to the No. 2 role, a choice that came after days of speculation about whether the rookie from Colorado would even dress against Pittsburgh.Bayless claims Stefanski &quot;was shamed into&quot; promoting Shedeur Sanders to QB2NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (Credits: IMAGN)Skip Bayless said that Kevin Stefanski’s promotion of Shedeur Sanders was less about merit and more about optics.&quot;I guess Stefanski was shamed into finally elevating Shedeur to No. 2. He did so with gritted teeth,&quot; Bayless wrote on X.Stefanski defended his timing during Friday’s media session.&quot;I'm always thinking about our players and what's best for our players,&quot; Stefanski told reporters.&quot;And I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you are intentional about your decision-making, and that's really all it is. So excited for all of our guys.&quot;Gabriel impressed during the preseason. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two scores. His first regular-season start in London, however, ended in a loss to Minnesota, drawing mixed reactions.Through five games, Cleveland’s offense ranks near the bottom of most league metrics, and Sunday’s matchup in Pittsburgh presents an even tougher challenge.