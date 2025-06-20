“I’m on his side” - Brian Urlacher defends Brett Favre in wake of Mississippi welfare fraud scandal and sexual harassment allegations

Brett Favre found himself in different controversies during his NFL career. The first was the alleged sexual harassment of ex-Jets field reporter Jenn Sterger in 2008. The second big controversy was the quarterback allegedly misusing welfare funds, which led to him being accused in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

Despite all these allegations, ex-NFL star Brian Urlacher stands firm in his stance on the situation. On Thursday, on Johnny Manziel's Glory Daze podcast, Urlacher said that he will continue to support Brett Favre until concrete evidence is found.

"It's the media, number one, making it a thing," Urlacher said (from 2:40). "I see it either legally or hear it from Brett's mouth, I'll believe what I want to. You always hear things-guys are guilty before they're proven guilty. I don't like that. I like to think they're innocent until they're proven guilty, which is the way it's supposed to be in America.

"Not just because you're an athlete, you're automatically guilty all of a sudden. You see all these charges come out against some of these guys, and the media automatically makes them guilty just becaues they're allegations.

"But I like to make my own opinions. Brett's a great guy. If he did do it, I'm sure you'll hear about it from his mouth eventually down the line. But right now, I'm going to stick to my own opinion - and I'm on his side."

Brett Favre was never arrested or charged in the Mississippi Welfare scandal despite allegations of his involvement. He was also found not guilty of sexual harassment by the court in his case with Jenn Sterger.

Netflix released documentary on Brett Favre's scandals

In May, Netflix, in a one-hour documentary called Untold: The Fall of Brett Favre, dived deep into the scandals that plagued the Super Bowl XXXI champions' legacy in the league.

Despite his achievements on the field, Favre's alleged involvement in the scandals has tarnished his name and reputation.

The former NFL quarterback was diagnosed with Parkinson's last year, but that hasn't stopped him from living his life altogether. Favre will be hosting a tailgate party during the showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys in September.

It will be hosted right across the AT&T stadium, and Favre has invited fans to attend the event and spend time with him.

