“I’m sure he grew up with it”: Shilo Sanders’ work ethic gets nod of approval from Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is already preparing for the 2025 NFL season after joining the Bucs as an undrafted free agent. The former Colorado Buffaloes star didn't enter the league with the same attention and hype his brother Shedeur Sanders did, but he's receiving positive reviews for his attitude and work ethic.

Shilo was considered by many as a steal in this year's draft, and the impressions he's leaving early in his young career suggest the Bucs have a gem.

So much so that veteran Antoine Winfield Jr., one of the team's best players, showered him with praise during his Tuesday presser.

"He plays hard," Winfield said. "He works hard. He really wants to learn and just wants to improve his game, and that’s something you admire for somebody who’s coming in, wants to learn and actually play the game … I’m sure he understands. I’m sure he grew up with it. He’s a great kid, works tremendously hard."

Shilo Sanders had a strong career in college after spending time with South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado. He dealt with injuries and inconsistent play, which hurt his chances of getting selected in the 2025 draft.

According to ESPN, Sanders is projected as the No. 4 FS on the Buccaneers roster behind Christian Izien, Marcus Banks and J.J. Roberts. He's still young and with a lot of football ahead. With a player of Windfield's caliber praising him, it's fair to think Sanders would eventually land a starting job.

Todd Bowles lauds Shilo Sanders ahead of 2025 season

Antoine Winfield Jr. wasn't the only Buccaneers figure to laud Shilo Sanders. Back in May, coach Todd Bowles praised the safety's ability to be a leader on the field while highlighting his playmaking skills.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said, via ESPN. "You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things, Day 1.

"There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That's what it comes down to, knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

The Buccaneers are a solid team with high aspirations for the 2025 season. It's unclear how Sanders would fit into their plans, but he's leaving a good impression so far.

