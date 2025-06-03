"I’m tired of Aaron Rodgers”: NFL analyst questions 4x NFL MVP’s commitment amidst Steelers saga

Aaron Rodgers’ desire to play next season is being thrown into question by one analyst as the NFL awaits to hear what he’ll finally decide to do.
On Monday’s edition of the “Madden Monday” podcast, analyst Mark Madden wondered via Trib Live whether or not the four-time NFL MVP’s indecision could negatively impact him next season.
“It’s not a matter of what he’s obligated to do. It’s a matter of what he should be doing,” Madden said.
“It’s a matter of his commitment level and a matter of whether we can rightly assume that (his) commitment will even be there after he signs — whether he really wants to play at all. Because if he really wanted to play, he would have signed by now. If he really wanted to play.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting to hear if Rodgers would sign with them for over a month, with Organised Team Activities (OTAs) already in full swing and minicamp fast approaching.
“I think the purpose of him not signing for this long was to avoid OTAs and minicamp,” Madden said on Monday.
“Once that’s done, then, yeah. He’ll probably sign. But it really does make you wonder if this could yet fall through — how long it’s taking and how Aaron Rodgers is going totally dark. Very incommunicado.”
Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in February and has reportedly been looking for a new team to join, but retirement at 41 is still not off the table for him either.
The native of California has been named to 10 Pro Bowls in his illustrious career, winning one Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.
The Steelers lost Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to free agency this off-season, with the former joining the New York Giants and the latter the New York Jets.
Rodgers may not be welcome in Pittsburgh
It seems that the patience of Steeler players and fans with Rodgers is wearing thin.
Sports Illustrated reports that the players are getting tired of waiting around for him to make a decision.
After so much indecision, they report that the fanbase and players may not welcome Rodgers with open arms anymore, given that he has left them hanging.
If that’s the case, then the organisation may very well move on from Rodgers and go with their first option, which currently appears to be Mason Rudolph—the first pre-season game for the team on August 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.