"I’m tired": Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' ex-GF Joie Chavis vents about being overwhelmed by juggling kids and business

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis opened up about her kids on social media. The choreographer is a mother of three kids, whom she shares with three of her ex-partners. She welcomed a baby girl with Trevon Diggs last year.
NFL fan page Dov Kleiman shared a video of Joie Chavis on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, in which she talked about parenting. She said she was tired of taking care of the babies.
"I’m tired y'all. it's like having two kids is one thing. Having three is like having 10. I need a break. Shai is with her dad. Hendrix is… So hard to like manage a business and make sure I overseeing that Instagram," Chavis said.
Trevon Diggs' ex-girlfriend welcomed her first child, daughter Shai, with her ex-beau Bow Wow in 2011, and seven years later was blessed with a second baby, a son named Hendrix. She welcomed her second child with popular American rapper Future and then her third baby with Diggs.
Trevon Diggs and Joie Chavis started dating in 2022. Last year in July, Chavis confirmed their breakup on the internet. A fan on social media had asked her if she was still with Diggs. In reply, Chavis confirmed her breakup.
"No, we aren’t. I think that's obvious," she wrote.
Trevon Diggs also has two other kids aside from the one shared with Joie Chavis. He was blessed with two sons from his past relationships.
Trevon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis shares a rare glimpse of her kids on social media
On Monday, Joie Chavis shared pictures of her kids on her Instagram, where she has around 2.3 million followers. She posted several snaps of her having a good time with her babies.
She simply shared the post with a star emoji in the caption.
Diggs’ ex-girlfriend shared some adorable pictures of her younger daughter from the poolside. The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying the poolside fun while she also posted another picture with her son.
Last month she celebrated Mother’s Day and posted some pictures with her kids on Instagram on May 11, writing:
"God has truly blessed me. I never knew I could be so selfless, patient, attentive etc…I keep evolving into greater versions of that because of them, and because I have such a great Mom that instills it in me. 🥺 No greater feeling than being a mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s out there. I hope you are showered today and everyday."
Joie Chavis shared a picture of her third pregnancy photoshoot while posing with her two other kids. Along with that, she shared some more snaps of her kids.
