"I’m tired": Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' ex-GF Joie Chavis vents about being overwhelmed by juggling kids and business

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis opened up about her kids on social media. The choreographer is a mother of three kids, whom she shares with three of her ex-partners. She welcomed a baby girl with Trevon Diggs last year.

NFL fan page Dov Kleiman shared a video of Joie Chavis on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, in which she talked about parenting. She said she was tired of taking care of the babies.

"I’m tired y'all. it's like having two kids is one thing. Having three is like having 10. I need a break. Shai is with her dad. Hendrix is… So hard to like manage a business and make sure I overseeing that Instagram," Chavis said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevon Diggs' ex-girlfriend welcomed her first child, daughter Shai, with her ex-beau Bow Wow in 2011, and seven years later was blessed with a second baby, a son named Hendrix. She welcomed her second child with popular American rapper Future and then her third baby with Diggs.

Trevon Diggs and Joie Chavis started dating in 2022. Last year in July, Chavis confirmed their breakup on the internet. A fan on social media had asked her if she was still with Diggs. In reply, Chavis confirmed her breakup.

"No, we aren’t. I think that's obvious," she wrote.

Trevon Diggs also has two other kids aside from the one shared with Joie Chavis. He was blessed with two sons from his past relationships.

Trevon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis shares a rare glimpse of her kids on social media

On Monday, Joie Chavis shared pictures of her kids on her Instagram, where she has around 2.3 million followers. She posted several snaps of her having a good time with her babies.

She simply shared the post with a star emoji in the caption.

Diggs’ ex-girlfriend shared some adorable pictures of her younger daughter from the poolside. The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying the poolside fun while she also posted another picture with her son.

Last month she celebrated Mother’s Day and posted some pictures with her kids on Instagram on May 11, writing:

"God has truly blessed me. I never knew I could be so selfless, patient, attentive etc…I keep evolving into greater versions of that because of them, and because I have such a great Mom that instills it in me. 🥺 No greater feeling than being a mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s out there. I hope you are showered today and everyday."

Joie Chavis shared a picture of her third pregnancy photoshoot while posing with her two other kids. Along with that, she shared some more snaps of her kids.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.