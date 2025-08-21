Shedeur Sanders responds to Dillon Gabriel seemingly taking shot at him with "entertainers" comment amid battle for Browns roster spot

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders said on Wednesday that he is not bothered by teammate Dillon Gabriel’s midgame interview that stirred up questions about the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart competition.

Gabriel, a third-round pick out of Oregon, drew attention during last week’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He distinguished between “entertainers and competitors” in a live sideline interview when asked about dealing with outside noise.

Many fans on social media interpreted the comment as a jab at Sanders. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection but with considerably more publicity due to his college career at Colorado and his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Four days later, Shedeur Sanders told reporters in Berea that he took Gabriel’s clarification at face value.

"Honestly, I don't even think about anything. Words or anything, you know at this point, can't do anything to me," Sanders said.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Shedeur Sanders talked to Dillon Gabriel about his “entertainers and competitors” quote:

"I know that God put the ability and power within me to not even think about nobody else's comments and not care. It is what it is. I spoke with him. He told me on the plane. He came up to me and was like, 'Nah, bro, that wasn't at you. I see how they trying to spin it.' I'm not gonna lie, I'm not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody's words or anything affects me."

Shedeur Sanders stays neutral on Dillon Gabriel's clarification attempt

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel later told reporters his “entertainer” reference was aimed at the media, not Shedeur Sanders. He threw for 143 yards, an interception and a fumble in the loss to Philadelphia, while Sanders sat out with a minor oblique strain.

The controversy reached national airwaves, with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blasting Gabriel’s choice of words as “dumb” while accepting the rookie’s explanation.

When asked whether he believed Gabriel’s explanation, Sanders declined to press the issue.

“Did I believe him? I mean, I feel like you trying to start something now,” Shedeur Sanders said.

“Do I feel like he did? I don’t know. And that’s not on me to sit here and be like, ‘Oh, he did it.’ That’s not going to change my life in any way.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sanders is expected to take the field in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns plan to rotate their quarterbacks behind veteran starter Joe Flacco. Gabriel is slotted as the second option with Sanders third in line.

Shedeur Sanders previously opened Cleveland’s preseason against Carolina, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. He returned to full practice this week after missing joint sessions with the Eagles.

