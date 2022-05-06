"I'm trying" - Tom Brady adds fuel to rumors of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman reunion at Buccaneers

Tom Brady has added some heat to the idea of having tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman reunite with him at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brady was almost immediately asked about him coming back into the league after 40 days of retirement. The 44-year-old noted how much he enjoys the company of his Buccaneers teammates and looks forward to joining the team again at One Buc Palace.

The Tampa Bay quarterback was then asked if those teammates are “going to include Gronk and Julian Edelman.” Tom Brady responded:

“I’m trying!”

Both Gronkowski and Edelman were teammates with the three-time NFL MVP at the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2018. The only exception came in 2017 when Edelman missed out due to a torn ACL. The trio played in five Super Bowls together, winning three of them as teammates.

Gronkowski played the first nine seasons with New England after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was a first-team All-Pro on four occasions. The tight end led the NFL in touchdown receptions back in the 2011 season with 17.

In total, Gronkowski had 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 touchdowns with the Patriots. After retiring in the 2019 season, he joined Brady down in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season, winning a Super Bowl in their first campaign together with the Buccaneers.

Edelman, meanwhile, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by New England and played his entire 11-year career with the Patriots. The receiver had 620 receptions, 6,822 yards receiving, and 36 touchdowns.

In the postseason, Edelman is second all-time to Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice in receiving yards with 1,442.

Will Tom Brady reunite with Gronkowski and Edelman?

Brady and WR Julian Edelman with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady will be entering his third season with the Buccaneers in 2022 after spending the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots. There’s still uncertainty as to whether Gronkowski, who is currently a free agent, will join him in Tampa Bay for the upcoming campaign.

The wild card is Edelman as he’s currently retired and working as an analyst on the show "Inside the NFL." Whether the 35-year-old will come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady once again is a massive question mark.

Consequently, it remains to be seen if the trio will reunite as the offseason continues to unfold.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see the trio back together again? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra