"I'm used to the disrespect" - Shedeur Sanders blasts sports media amid falling draft stock

In recent weeks, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has seen various members of the media, the fans, and some unnamed NFL organization members question whether he can become a star QB in the NFL.

Some analysts and insiders have projected that Sanders could fall outside of the top 20 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, a major drop from a few months ago when he was considered a legitimate option for the No. 1 overall pick.

Furthermore, various unnamed or anonymous NFL assistant coaches or assistant general managers have outlined how meetings with Sanders have not been great and that they have questions about whether Sanders would be a top draft pick if his last name was not Sanders.

In response to this criticism, Sanders took to the social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, where he released a photo and a bold caption.

The photo shows Sanders' prospect grade of 88, alongside a three star recruiting profile by the popular sports company 247Sports. In addition, the post shows Sanders' frustration with the entire process and recent narrative about his skills.

"One thing you gotta understand I'm used to the disrespect." the post was captioned.

Shedeur Sanders Instagram Story

As is evident from the social media release, Sanders is frustrated by the ongoing narratives only a few days away from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Is the Shedeur Sanders criticism fair or unfair?

Although he has been criticized in recent weeks and months, Sanders is an extremely talented prospect who has the skills to succeed at the National Football League level. He is extremely accurate, has a strong arm, and is also quite mobile as well. In addition, he showed at Colorado that he has the ability to elevate those around him, including star dual threat athlete Travis Hunter.

In 2024, Sanders was one of the best QB's in the nation and in all of college football. He had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, four rushing touchdowns, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%.

As a result, Sanders has proven that he is a talented player who can succeed at the next level. However, it is also evident that Sanders is getting frustrated with the constant media scrutiny he has been receiving in recent weeks.

