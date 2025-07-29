"I'mma get you back": Malik Nabers fires warning shots at Jayden Daniels ahead of week 1 opener vs Commanders

New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers plans to get Jayden Daniels with a Week 1 upset win.Nabers and Daniels played together at LSU and became close friends, and that has continued into the NFL. Yet, the two of them are division rivals, so Nabers says he's always trying to go off when the Giants play Daniels' Washington Commanders.The Giants and Commanders will play in Week 1, and Nabers says he's going to get Daniels back.&quot;I'mma get you back, boy, I'mma get you. If you ever see two brothers, head-to-head in a basketball game, last point wins, that is how it is with me and Jayden, head-to-head all the time,&quot; Nabers said.How Nabers will get Daniels back is simple, and that's a Giants upset win over the Commanders.&quot;With my win, I have to get him back; he's up 2-0 on me,&quot; Nabers added.The Giants are on the road to play the Commanders in Week 1, and although Nabers wants to get one on Daniels, Washington is a seven-point favorite to defeat the Giants.So, if the odds are right, Nabers will go down 3-0 to Daniels in the NFL as the Giants lost both games to the Commanders last season.Malik Nabers says what Jayden Daniels did was 'surreal'Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels had a ton of success as teammates in college, so the star receiver wasn't surprised Daniels was dominant as a rookie quarterback.Daniels led the Commanders to an NFC Conference Championship game, and Nabers was impressed with what the QB did.&quot;Doing what he did, it's like surreal. Just cause I know him and I know his work ethic and I know what he put into it, and I know just how much of a teammate he is, or how much he want to see everybody else win, bruh, I'm proud of you,&quot; Nabers said, via Yahoo.&quot;Like, I'm ultimately proud of you. I couldn't tell him as a brother that I'm ultimately proud of him,&quot; Nabers added. &quot;And I don't want people to try to like, just because we in the same conference and we got to go against each other, that's not going ever to change. Like, we going to compete, yeah, but that's still my brother for life.&quot;Although Daniels went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nabers still had success in his rookie season.Nabers is the Giants' No. 1 receiver as he recorded 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns.