  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Malik Nabers
  • "I'mma get you back": Malik Nabers fires warning shots at Jayden Daniels ahead of week 1 opener vs Commanders

"I'mma get you back": Malik Nabers fires warning shots at Jayden Daniels ahead of week 1 opener vs Commanders

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 29, 2025 13:11 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Malik Nabers fires warning shots at Jayden Daniels ahead of week 1 opener vs Commanders - Source: Imagn

New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers plans to get Jayden Daniels with a Week 1 upset win.

Ad

Nabers and Daniels played together at LSU and became close friends, and that has continued into the NFL. Yet, the two of them are division rivals, so Nabers says he's always trying to go off when the Giants play Daniels' Washington Commanders.

The Giants and Commanders will play in Week 1, and Nabers says he's going to get Daniels back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'mma get you back, boy, I'mma get you. If you ever see two brothers, head-to-head in a basketball game, last point wins, that is how it is with me and Jayden, head-to-head all the time," Nabers said.

How Nabers will get Daniels back is simple, and that's a Giants upset win over the Commanders.

"With my win, I have to get him back; he's up 2-0 on me," Nabers added.
Ad

The Giants are on the road to play the Commanders in Week 1, and although Nabers wants to get one on Daniels, Washington is a seven-point favorite to defeat the Giants.

So, if the odds are right, Nabers will go down 3-0 to Daniels in the NFL as the Giants lost both games to the Commanders last season.

Malik Nabers says what Jayden Daniels did was 'surreal'

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels had a ton of success as teammates in college, so the star receiver wasn't surprised Daniels was dominant as a rookie quarterback.

Ad

Daniels led the Commanders to an NFC Conference Championship game, and Nabers was impressed with what the QB did.

"Doing what he did, it's like surreal. Just cause I know him and I know his work ethic and I know what he put into it, and I know just how much of a teammate he is, or how much he want to see everybody else win, bruh, I'm proud of you," Nabers said, via Yahoo.
Ad
"Like, I'm ultimately proud of you. I couldn't tell him as a brother that I'm ultimately proud of him," Nabers added. "And I don't want people to try to like, just because we in the same conference and we got to go against each other, that's not going ever to change. Like, we going to compete, yeah, but that's still my brother for life."
Ad

Although Daniels went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nabers still had success in his rookie season.

Nabers is the Giants' No. 1 receiver as he recorded 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications