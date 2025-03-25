"I had multiple meltdowns" - NFL reporter Erin Andrews gets 100% real about heartbreak of leaving her toddler for work

NFL reporter Erin Andrews candidly talked about her motherhood journey while managing her job. The sportscaster is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, and the couple welcomed their first baby, a son, in June 2023.

Andrews opened up about her son on the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast on Friday. The sports journalist discussed different topics and reflected on her emotions about leaving her toddler at home for work. She acknowledged having "multiple breakdowns" as she felt she was not giving "100%" to both work and her family.

Speaking of leaving her son for work, Andrews said (14:42):

"I felt like every moment I wasn’t studying, on calls with players, or on Zooms, I had to be with him. I couldn’t think about the clothing line or the podcast. I had multiple meltdowns with Chissa, saying, I feel like I’m not giving 100% of myself to my son, my job, my clothing line—any of it. I felt like I was barely keeping my head above water."

She further reflected on the difficulties of managing her personal and professional life, adding:

"And then your relationships start to suffer. I didn’t see any of my girlfriends all football season. And then I got through it, had a couple of weeks off, and I said to her, I don’t know—excuse me—how the f** I did that this year. Because I was also traveling. It was just really, really hard."

Erin Andrews had a long struggle with fertility and underwent 10 years of IVF processes. She finally welcomed her baby in June 2023 via surrogacy.

Erin Andrews reflects on motherhood challenges and lessons for the future

In the same podcast, Erin Andrews also candidly talked about how she learned from experience to deal with the situation and manage her work-life balance. She further added (15:26):

"I’m excited about next year. I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and apply it. I need to go easier on myself. I’ve realized I was so worried about not giving my all to both things that I didn’t see—I was doing the best I could. And everybody’s fine."

Erin Andrews is a sideline NFL reporter for Fox, with whom she has been working since 2014. She is active on social media and boasts around 2.2 million followers on her Instagram handle. Andrews is widely known for actively posting about her professional work on her social media handle.

