Kyle Brandt left stunned after being THROWN by Tyree Wilson during live segment - “I need a cigarette”

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Apr 19, 2023 17:26 GMT
NFL analyst gets thrown by NFL Draft prospect

Tyree Wilson, like most NFL prospects, is a strong dude. However, for some, it can be hard to envision the true power of what NFL players can do in comparison to average humans. In a segment on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt felt the full power of the prospect firsthand.

During an interview on the show, the team and the prospect acted out what he was going to do during the NFL Draft when selected. He walked over to Brandt and lifted him to the ceiling with apparent ease. The unforeseen move rocked the analyst to his core. Here was his priceless reaction:

We gave @tyreewilson77 a chance to practice his big Draft Day moment, and he almost sent @KyleBrandt into orbit 🚀See for yourself... https://t.co/QdQ6QRNMZT
"Oh, my lumbar, my throat. Oh, that's a powerful man. Oh, crap. Oh. Oh, awesome. I need a cigarette."

Tyree Wilson's college career

Tyree Wilson (center) attempting to tackle in Texas Tech v NC State

According to Sports Reference, the prospect is one of a seemingly growing number of college athletes electing to transfer schools. In his freshman season, he played for Texas A&M in the SEC. In his first year, he had three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in five games.

The power. The ferocity. I’ve never. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech. No.1 pick. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/38glJNKAWO

In 2020, he appeared as a member of Texas Tech in the Big-12. He earned 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in seven games. While his first two seasons were largely forgettable, he saw a big boost as a Junior and a Senior. In both years, he earned seven sacks apiece and 27.5 tackles for loss combined in 23 games of action.

youtube-cover

NFL media has labeled him a year-one starter with a comparison to Ezekiel Ansah. Ansah played in the league from 2013 to 2020, earning 50.5 sacks in 93 games of action.

youtube-cover

The pass rusher spent six seasons with his first NFL team, the Detroit Lions. He then alternated between the Seahawks and the 49ers in his final two seasons. If the comparison holds, Wilson could play until 2030.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
