"I need help": Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has hilarious problem after Kevin Durant's Rockets trade

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb found himself in a relatable fan dilemma on Sunday, not on the football field, but in the NBA rumor mill. The Pro Bowl receiver posted a plea for help after seeing Kevin Durant’s name once again circulating in trade chatter.

However, it's interesting to note that his story came just an hour after news broke that Durant had been traded to the Houston Rockets.

The Cowboys' wideout reshared a post in his Instagram stories showing Durant in several different NBA jerseys, including the Rockets' uniform. Lamb tagged Durant and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

“@Michaelrubin I need help. I damnear might buy every jersey bra @easymoneysniper,” Lamb wrote.

CeeDee Lamb's Kevin Durant ig story (image credit: instagram/cee2x__)

Durant has suited up for five different franchises since entering the league in 2007. Speculation around his exit from the Phoenix Suns intensified in recent days. Insider reports suggested a deal could be finalized as early as this week, with Miami, San Antonio and Houston emerging as preferred destinations.

CeeDee Lamb demonstrates basketball prowess at recent NYC event

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

While Kevin Durant’s name bounced around the rumor mill, CeeDee Lamb made some noise on the hardwood. During Fanatics Fest in New York City on Saturday, the Cowboys wideout knocked down a long-range shot in front of a cheering crowd.

On the football side of things, Lamb enters the 2025 season on a mission after securing a four-year $136 million extension last offseason.

Despite battling through injuries in 2024, Lamb still recorded career-best numbers. He had 135 receptions, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Dak Prescott returning healthy and new teammate George Pickens joining the receiving corps, Lamb may have the room he needs.

Some analysts see him as a serious candidate to challenge Michael Thomas’ single-season receptions record (149). With Pickens drawing attention on the outside, Lamb could find more space to operate from the slot and across formations.

That versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed. Pickens, acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh, recently praised CeeDee Lamb for his ability to play every receiver role on the field.

"A lot of guys can't do that," Pickens said during minicamp in June. "A lot of No. 1 guys just kind of play where the coaches have them playing, but (Lamb) plays everything."

If the chemistry clicks, Dallas could be looking at its most dangerous aerial attack since the days of Prescott and Amari Cooper.

