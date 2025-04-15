Micah Parsons congratulates Paige Bueckers for getting selected by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

Following Paige Bueckers' selection as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings on Monday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons extended his congratulations through the team’s official channel. He expressed support by requesting a jersey, further highlighting the significance of her arrival in Dallas.

“Hey Paige, it’s your boy Micah. Congratulations on being No. 1 pick. Super extraordinary feat. Aye, I need a jersey, can’t wait to see you. I think you’re about to change it around. Let’s go,” Parsons said Tuesday.

Bueckers heads into the WNBA with a decorated résumé. The former Hopkins High School guard was the top-rated player in her class. She won the national player of the year honors before stepping onto a college court.

At UConn, she made history as the first freshman to win the national player of the year award. Having missed ample time with knee injuries, she still delivered UConn a national title in the 2024-25 season and took home the Wade Trophy.

Internationally, she won three youth-level gold medals for Team USA, earning the MVP at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. In 3x3 play, Bueckers secured Youth Olympic gold in 2018 and joined the senior national team in 2019.

On the football field, Micah Parsons recorded 12 sacks in 2024 and was ranked 17th in the NFL Top 100 ahead of the 2024 season. With the Cowboys exercising his fifth-year option, the 25-year-old remains a key figure in Dallas sports.

Micah Parsons' presence at workouts signals leadership ahead of extension talks

Micah Parsons made his commitment to the team clear this week by reporting to the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workouts. The move comes amid growing speculation about his future in Dallas, as contract extension talks loom.

Parsons enters the offseason following another productive campaign, recording 12 sacks and two forced fumbles across 13 games last year. However, earlier, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones emphasized the need to see more leadership before granting a long-term deal.

On social media, Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. referenced Jones’ past comments on Monday, reposting them with the phrase:

“Now pay the man.”

While official negotiations have not yet intensified, USA Today’s Jacob Camemker’s projections suggest a potential extension in the range of $201M over five years. Such a deal would set a new benchmark for defensive contracts in the NFL.

