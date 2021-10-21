"I don't need the Jets. I'll just own the color green" - Tom Brady brutally owns Jets franchise

Tom Brady waded into the Aaron Rodgers owning the Bears story as the Bucs quarterback lavished praise on Rodgers on a radio show. Brady poked fun at Rodgers' preparation for his post-NFL career as well:

"I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers, Obviously I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears ... I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. And that's really great stuff. He owns the Bears now. Part owner of Soldier Field. So he's got a great career beyond football."

His co-hosts prodded Brady to discuss whether he owns a team in the NFL or not. That set up an open goal for Brady, who opted to step on a downtrodden fanbase that he's stepped on for over two decades.

Brady takes one more shot

When questioned and pushed, Brady chose not to claim the Buffalo Bills. Instead, the future Hall of Famer decided to take one more shot at the New York Jets:

"I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets. I'll just own the color green. I think that's a little bit better."

He has a point. TB12 has triumphed 30 times against the hapless New York Jets, and he's broken the Jets nation's hearts time and time again. It is another shameful story for a beaten-down franchise.

Brady and his Bucs now turn their attention to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers last season as Brady was embarrassed about the fact that he forgot how many downs he had.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is vengeful, and the backlash would have stung him. Brady is 5-1 against the Chicago Bears, and he'd love to notch win number six against the team from the Windy City. He'll ensure that his preparation is perfect, and it helps him win the game.

The Bucs are 5-1 themselves this season, and a win here will start to put some daylight between them and their divisional rivals. If Brady wins this game, he might own the color orange instead of owning the Bears.

Brady might feel compelled to collect more colors in the NFL as he holds some incredible records against most franchises.

