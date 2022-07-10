"I need $" - Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens as he looks for new contract 

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the former MVP of the NFL, is a free agent next offseason. One of the best and most electric young quarterbacks in the league is heading into a huge season in a contract year.

Jackson wants to stay with Baltimore, the team that drafted him and that he has gone to the playoffs three times with. Most players begin negotiating during the offseason, ahead of their contract year, and Jackson is no different.

The former Louisville star is taking a rather unique approach to his pending free agency, though. For starters, the quarterback is his own agent, which isn't terribly common.

Secondly, and most interestingly, Jackson's first contact with the Ravens regarding a new contract was rather unique, too.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



his first move in contract negotiations



your move now, Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to thishis first move in contract negotiationsyour move now, @Ravens Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to thishis first move in contract negotiations 😂your move now, @Ravens https://t.co/7J83zIk50M

Jackson changed his Twitter header to reflect gold-plated teeth with the inscription "I need $" on them. It's a hilarious approach to offseason negotiations, but it's a clear message to the Ravens: "Pay me."

Jackson has taken the team to the playoffs three times and won numerous individual accolades. Their entire offense is built around the electric quarterback's ability to run, so it behooves Eric DeCosta and the rest of the Ravens front office to pony up.

It's only the beginning of the negotiations, which are probably going to last a while. If this message is any indication, it's going to be something that NFL fans are going to want to pay attention to.

What Lamar Jackson could get from the Baltimore Ravens

The quarterback market in the NFL is constantly changing. Every few years, a new "highest-paid" quarterback emerges. At one point several years ago, $20 million was considered good money for an elite quarterback.

Now, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz and several others make at or around $30 million a year. Derek Carr is making $40 million a year.

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

The highest-paid quarterback right now is Aaron Rodgers, who is making about $50 million a year. Right behind him is the probably suspended Deshaun Watson at $46 million.

Lamar Jackson figures to become one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. Patrick Mahomes got $45 million a year and is arguably the best quarterback in the game.

Lamar Jackson might not be as good as Mahomes, but with the way contracts go, Jackson may end up getting more than $45 million from the Ravens or someone else.

Forty million dollars, which is what Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott make, is probably a baseline. The $43 or $45 million that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes make, respectively, is more in line with what Jackson will probably get.

It seems unlikely that Jackson will surpass Rodgers' astronomical price tag, but anything is possible, especially since Jackson is considerably younger than Rodgers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far