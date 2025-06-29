"I need the max hand sanitizer" - Travis Hunter jokes about needing serious cleanup after first chaotic Jacksonville meet-and-greet

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a whole different shark on their roster for the upcoming season. Travis Hunter gained national traction with his unique style of play. The former Colorado star can play on both sides of the field: he can attack on the offensive team as a wide receiver or play as a cornerback on the defensive side of things.

His incredible talent led to the Jaguars picking him as the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So it's no surprise that the fans flooded in to meet the star when he held his first-ever meet-and-greet in Jacksonville.

Travis Hunter got the opportunity to meet the Jaguars fans personally in an event held as a Dick's Sporting Goods store in St. Johns Town Center. The meet-and-greet was a unique experience for the fans as the event also had different games, giveaways, and so much more.

During the meet-and-greet, Hunter was in a jolly mood. He shook hands and interacted with a lot of fans. In the middle of the event, the CB/WR joked that after interacting with so many people, he needs a serious clean-up:

"I need the max hand sanitizer after this, boy. (I met) so many people."

Check out the video below:

Travis Hunter receives criticism from an NFL legend

Travis Hunter hopes to continue playing in two different positions in the NFL. The star's unique approach to the game has raised concerns among the fans and experts. Recently, NFL veteran Willie Colon criticised Hunter:

"I know how I would approach a guy like this," Colon said in an episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" on Friday. "I'm going to test his armor. I'm going to see how tough you really are.

"If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest."

He added:

"And so, for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways.

"I promise you he won't. They'll move him to one side of the ball, and that's cornerback, and allow him to be the best cornerback he can be. Because not only will you have to make tackles, you're going to have to withstand getting hit, too."

It'll be interesting to see if the Jacksonville Jaguars star, the 2024 Heisman winner, continues playing as a dual threat in the upcoming season.

