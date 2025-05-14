"I don't need to see that" - Colin Cowherd skewers NFL for setting up Dak Prescott's Cowboys for failure against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

On Wednesday, the National Football League will release the entire schedule for every team for the upcoming 2025 season.

However, over the past week, the NFL has started releasing the matchups of some prime time and marquee games on the calendar, including one of the three yearly Thanksgiving games.

As has become a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dallas Cowboys will be the home team featuring in the 4:30 PM EST slot. This year, the Cowboys will face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a major game.

"Kansas City is heading to Dallas for a Thanksgiving showdown 🦃 📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus." the NFL's official Instagram said in a social media release.

In response to this major news, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd gave his opinion on the matchup between two of the league's more iconic and historic franchises.

"Then they [the NFL] have the Cowboys against Kansas City on Thanksgiving. I don't need to see that either. Andy Reid and Mahomes, against Dak off a second surgery and Brian Schottenheimer doesn't scream fascinating."

What is Dak Prescott's record against Patrick Mahomes?

Dak Prescott has played the Kansas City Chiefs twice in his NFL career, however, he has only gone up against Mahomes one time in his career. He is 1-1 all time against Kansas City, however, the win came when Mahomes was not the starting QB of the Chiefs.

The contest against Mahomes took place on November 21, 2021 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game ended with Mahomes and the Chiefs triumphing by a score of 19-9 and Prescott having a really difficult performance. He completed 28 of his 43 passes for 216 passing yards, no passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Prescott will be hoping that he performs much better in their rematch in 2025, this time in what will be a home game for the Cowboys. The game will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

