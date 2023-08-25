'I needed to get stronger': 49ers' Agent Zero Samuel Womack III on his main focus heading into 2023  

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III is focused on becoming a key contributor on what was statistically the best defensive unit in professional football last season.

The second-year defensive back out of the University of Toledo, who is not short on toughness, tenacity, ability, speed or confidence recently told Sportskeeda he spent the majority of the offseason getting stronger.

“I worked on improving my physicality,” the affable Womack said. “I felt like I needed to get a little stronger so I could show more physicality in the run game. My goal is to help our team in any way I can.”

With guys like Womack on the roster who are in search of ways to be better on the daily, the 49ers have an excellent chance of leading the National Football League in six of the most important defensive statistics in football – much like they did in 2022.

On their way to an NFC West Division championship which included a 13-4 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers led the NFL in:

Fewest points per game allowed – 16.3;

Fewest yards per game allowed – 300.6;

Fewest rushing 1st downs allowed – 4.5;

Rushes of 10+ yards – 23;

Rushes of 20+ yards – 2;

Fewest red-zone touchdowns – 21

“I think every guy on this defense thinks we can execute and play better than we did last year…especially down the stretch,” Womack said. “We played well…we can play better. We just have go out and do it.”

Womack entered the 2022 season as San Francisco’s starter at nickel back, but as the year wore on, he was primarily featured on special teams.

Samuel Womack III's path to the NFL

The former Toledo star cornerback who is his school’s record holder with career pass breakups (39) in 53 college games, will be provided every opportunity to secure more playing time on San Francisco’s stingy and punishing defense.

His inside-out versatility plus the fact that he has a year of NFL experience and an entire offseason under his belt makes Womack a valuable commodity as the 49ers gear up to defend their NFC West title and potentially get to the Super Bowl in 2023.

“I’m doing everything I can to become one of those guys who impacts the team in a positive way,” Womack said. “I want to be a contributor on defense, but if they need me to play special teams, then that’s what I will do.”

Womack, who wore No. 26 last season, is now the first player in 49ers’ franchise history to wear No. 0.

“I chose No. 0 because it was my college number,” Womack said.

“When the NCAA first let No. 0 become a number in 2021, I wanted to be the first in my school’s history to wear it. So, when the NFL passed the rule to let the number be eligible this year, it was only right that I asked to get it. Ironicially, I’m the first in 49ers history to wear No. 0.”

As of this week, 22 of the NFL’s 32 teams now have an agent zero – seven on offense and 15 on defense – including Womack.

San Francisco will travel to Pittsburgh in NFL Week 1 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1 pm EST at Acrisure Stadium.

