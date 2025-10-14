  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I never thought of anything outside": Bills QB Josh Allen reveals how marrying Hailee Steinfeld shifted his focus beyond football

"I never thought of anything outside": Bills QB Josh Allen reveals how marrying Hailee Steinfeld shifted his focus beyond football

By Garima
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:41 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a whirlwind year. In May, he married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in a private ceremony in California, wrapping up two years of dating after first being seen together in New York City in May 2023.

Ad

In an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith on Tuesday, Allen talked about how his life has changed since marrying. When asked how he would describe the past year, one that included a record contract, an MVP award, and a wedding, Allen said:

“It's been good. It's been pretty good. Yeah. I mean not too often ... like, I don't know, as a quarterback, you're always told to focus on what's next, right? And not too often do I really take a look back at what's happened and reflect, but yeah, I mean, getting married was the coolest. It was the most important day of my life.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And then all that other stuff is just kind of, I guess, cherry on top.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When asked what the most fulfilling part of life was, he said:

“Most fulfilling? My wife. My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person, she's everything that I need in my life.”

Josh Allen mentioned how she has helped him see beyond the game.

Ad
“Maybe that I am more than a football player. My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I've never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. But there is life afterward as well. … What really matters in life, how you treat others again, just try to be as good as the person I can be. I guess.”
Ad
Ad

How Josh Allen’s NFL schedule has changed Hailee Steinfeld’s life

Hailee Steinfeld is adjusting to a new pace of life since marrying Josh Allen. In a Variety interview on Oct. 3, she shared how being married to an NFL player has changed her routine.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life".
Ad

Steinfeld, who has been in Hollywood since 2007, said:

“When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me. I’ve never lived this part of life before, outside of my work. I have gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone. That’s the greatest thing ever.”

Josh Allen has thrown for 1,397 yards on a 68.5% completion rate and 11 touchdowns through six games this season.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima is a sports writer who began professionally writing in 2023, covering baseball through game-focused pieces and off-field entertainment stories.

In 2024, she joined SportsKeeda as an editor and broadened her writing to cover the NFL and college football. Since then, she has extensively written across both sports.

For her, one of the most rewarding aspects of covering both levels is watching college athletes grow into fully fledged NFL players.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications