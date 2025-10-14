"I never thought of anything outside": Bills QB Josh Allen reveals how marrying Hailee Steinfeld shifted his focus beyond football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a whirlwind year. In May, he married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in a private ceremony in California, wrapping up two years of dating after first being seen together in New York City in May 2023.In an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith on Tuesday, Allen talked about how his life has changed since marrying. When asked how he would describe the past year, one that included a record contract, an MVP award, and a wedding, Allen said:“It's been good. It's been pretty good. Yeah. I mean not too often ... like, I don't know, as a quarterback, you're always told to focus on what's next, right? And not too often do I really take a look back at what's happened and reflect, but yeah, I mean, getting married was the coolest. It was the most important day of my life.&quot;And then all that other stuff is just kind of, I guess, cherry on top.”When asked what the most fulfilling part of life was, he said:“Most fulfilling? My wife. My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person, she's everything that I need in my life.”Josh Allen mentioned how she has helped him see beyond the game.“Maybe that I am more than a football player. My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I've never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. But there is life afterward as well. … What really matters in life, how you treat others again, just try to be as good as the person I can be. I guess.”How Josh Allen’s NFL schedule has changed Hailee Steinfeld’s lifeHailee Steinfeld is adjusting to a new pace of life since marrying Josh Allen. In a Variety interview on Oct. 3, she shared how being married to an NFL player has changed her routine.“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life&quot;.Steinfeld, who has been in Hollywood since 2007, said:“When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me. I’ve never lived this part of life before, outside of my work. I have gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone. That’s the greatest thing ever.”Josh Allen has thrown for 1,397 yards on a 68.5% completion rate and 11 touchdowns through six games this season.