"I would offer Brock Purdy almost insulting deal" - Nick Wright gets blunt on 49ers potentially handing "$55 million plus" contract to QB

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s future with the San Francisco 49ers is a point of contention, with analyst Nick Wright stirring the pot. While Purdy has shown a lot of promise, Wright suggested that the franchise not rush into giving him a big contract.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Herd show hosted by Colin Cowherd, Wright spoke about the fact that he wants to see how Purdy plays without a strong team and great system around him, two factors that helped him immensely in his first few seasons in the league.

“If I were running the Niners, I would offer Brock such a team-friendly, almost insulting deal, that I didn’t expect him to take because I really do want to see him this year without a super team around him,” Wright said. "If he looks like he did last year without a super team around him, and if that’s the case, then that’s simply a player you cannot pay 55 plus million dollars.”

Brock Purdy, who was picked late in the 2022 draft, is looking for a new contract. The 49ers are reportedly offering $45 million a year, but Purdy’s agents want $50 million annually. He is expected to sign a contract similar to the deals given to quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

49ers' potential big contract with Brock Purdy could weaken the roster

A big contract might stop the 49ers from keeping a top-tier team around Brock Purdy, given that San Francisco is seemingly going through an exodus. The 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, who are off to Denver, as well as cornerback Charvarius Ward, who joined the Indianapolis Colts.

On offense, the team traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and also released fullback Kyle Juszczyk. On Tuesday, the team also released defensive end Leonard Floyd, who had 8.5 sacks last season, the second-most on the team. Releasing him will cost the franchise $8.6 million in dead money, but it saves about $1.5 million in cap space.

Juszczyk’s exit will create $4.2 million in cap space for 2025 but leaves $2.2 million in dead cap. The team has about $34 million in cap space in total.

