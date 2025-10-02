“I owe everything to Taylor Swift”: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin Juszczyk recalls exact moment when Travis Kelce's fiancée changed her whole life

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, says Taylor Swift changed her life. In a clip from the WWE podcast 'What’s Your Story?' with Stephanie McMahon, posted on Tuesday, Kristin talked about the moment everything turned around.“She changed my whole life, like the second she [Taylor] stepped out in that jacket, everything changed for me. I owe everything to her, truly,” she said.When asked if she thought Taylor Swift would wear it, Kristin said:“And I did not wanna push. If it happens, it happens, and if not, it is okay.&quot;That moment happened on January 13, 2024, when Taylor Swift wore Kristin’s custom red Chiefs puffer jacket to a playoff game. It was designed to look like pop icon's then-boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s jersey. As soon as Taylor was seen in it, the outfit went viral, and Kristin’s Instagram blew up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore that, Kristin Juszczyk had been making special game-day clothes for NFL wives, such as Brittany Mahomes. Brittany offered to pass the jacket to Taylor. Kristin did not have Taylor’s measurements and only had a week to make it, but it fit perfectly.In January 2025, Kristin launched her own NFL fashion brand called Off Season. It now sells jackets and vests for teams like the 49ers, Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, and Bills. Kristin taught herself everything, learning to sew and design by watching YouTube.Kristin Juszczyk collaborated with the WNBAKyle Juszczyk's wife has partnered with the WNBA through her fashion brand, Off Season, to launch a new clothing line designed for women’s basketball fans.The collection was released on September 4 and included six pieces for teams such as the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and a special WNBA-wide capsule.The line features cozy fleece joggers and hoodies, cargo shorts with magnetic buttons, lace-up corsets, and oversized tees. All are designed for women and unisex wearers.“We really wanted to bring the elements that we’re known for in our company, which is quality and style,” Juszczyk said during an interview with SI Swimsuit at Verizon’s Small Business Training Camp in San Francisco on September 27. I“I mean, the second you feel these pieces, it is just like top-notch. It’s butter. And it’s such, like, thick fabric that will last in your closet for decades—we can get passed down.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis was Kristin Juszczyk's first move beyond NFL fashion. She built it alongside Emma Grede, known for Good American and SKIMS.