“I probably just see growth”: Ben Johnson makes feelings known on Caleb Williams’ progress at Bears training camp

There is arguably no quarterback-head coach duo that has been more discussed this offseason than the Chicago Bears Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. After a disastrous season in 2024 for the Bears, Chicago brought in the offensive minded and innovative playcaller Johnson to help get the best out of Williams in 2025.Throughout training camp so far, there have been reports of Johnson getting frustrated with some of the mistakes Williams has been making in practice. However, on July 29, Johnson made clear that he is very happy with how Williams has been getting better each day of training camp and is pleased with how his star QB is preparing for the new campaign.NFL analyst Adam Hoge transcribed the quotes by Johnson and uploaded them onto the social media platform X.&quot;I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday -- the walk-through -- in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving. We’re adding more every day. I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.&quot; Johnson said.Can Ben Johnson get the best out of Caleb Williams?Johnson did a phenomenal job with the Lions in taking a struggling quarterback in Jared Goff and turning him into one of the most productive QB's in the entire league. While it may be too early to call Williams a struggling quarterback, he did not fully perform to the level many anticipated prior to the start of the 2024 campaign.There are major similarities in how the Lions and the Bears have been built and constructed. Detroit featured a QB with major potential (Jared Goff), a strong offensive line, a solid run game (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), elite wide receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams), and a great tight end (Sam LaPorta).In 2025, the Bears depth chart features a QB with major potential (Caleb Williams), a strong offensive line, a solid run game (D'Andre Swift), elite wide receivers (DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III), and a great tight end (Colston Loveland).Although this is not to say that the Bears will win the NFC in 2025, it does highlight how the pieces are there for Johnson to implement the successful system that he used in Detroit, one that brought both team success and individual success from the QB position.