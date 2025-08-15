"I was running through halls of my house screaming" - Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift admits ‘freaking out’ when Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in 2024

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was over the moon during last year's NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs utilized their first-round pick to acquire wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He became the topic of discussion after running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, making him the fastest man in combine history.
During her appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast on Wednesday, Taylor Swift opened up about her excitement after the Chiefs drafted the speedy wide receiver. She used this as an example to showcase her passion and love for the game.
"I fell in love with it," Swift said as per Kevin Patra. "I became obsessed with it. I became like a person who was running through the walls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xaiver Worthy!' And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean 'WE' drafted Xavier Worthy?'" (10:19 onwards)
Travis Kelce joined in on the excitement, stating that he also initially did not believe that the Chiefs traded up to acquire the ex-Texas Longhorns star in the first round.
"I couldn't believe it either," Kelce said. "I'm like, wait, is she right? I had to look this up. I'm like, did she get the wrong information here? But yeah, we traded up."
During his rookie debut with the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy started 13 of the 17 games he played. He tallied a total of 638 yards and six TDs receiving, helping Andy Reid's team reach Super Bowl LIX. In the finale against the Eagles, the WR recorded 157 yards and two TDs receiving. Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost the game, 40-22.
Andy Reid opens up about Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift
Before Taylor Swift's appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast, Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared his candid take on her blooming romance with Travis Kelce.
Reid said that he was happy with the way the couple had progressed since they started dating in 2023.
"My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys to have someone they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them."
On the show, Taylor Swift made another major announcement, revealing her 12th studio album, called 'The Life of a Showgirl', which will be released on October 3.
