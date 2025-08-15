"I was running through halls of my house screaming" - Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift admits ‘freaking out’ when Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in 2024

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was over the moon during last year's NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs utilized their first-round pick to acquire wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He became the topic of discussion after running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, making him the fastest man in combine history.

Ad

During her appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast on Wednesday, Taylor Swift opened up about her excitement after the Chiefs drafted the speedy wide receiver. She used this as an example to showcase her passion and love for the game.

"I fell in love with it," Swift said as per Kevin Patra. "I became obsessed with it. I became like a person who was running through the walls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xaiver Worthy!' And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean 'WE' drafted Xavier Worthy?'" (10:19 onwards)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce joined in on the excitement, stating that he also initially did not believe that the Chiefs traded up to acquire the ex-Texas Longhorns star in the first round.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I couldn't believe it either," Kelce said. "I'm like, wait, is she right? I had to look this up. I'm like, did she get the wrong information here? But yeah, we traded up."

Ad

Ad

During his rookie debut with the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy started 13 of the 17 games he played. He tallied a total of 638 yards and six TDs receiving, helping Andy Reid's team reach Super Bowl LIX. In the finale against the Eagles, the WR recorded 157 yards and two TDs receiving. Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost the game, 40-22.

Andy Reid opens up about Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift

Before Taylor Swift's appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast, Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared his candid take on her blooming romance with Travis Kelce.

Ad

Reid said that he was happy with the way the couple had progressed since they started dating in 2023.

"My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys to have someone they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them."

Ad

Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL Chiefs HC Andy Reid on whether he'll be watching Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's podcast: "Listen, I'm like really old, Nate (Taylor). My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys

On the show, Taylor Swift made another major announcement, revealing her 12th studio album, called 'The Life of a Showgirl', which will be released on October 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.