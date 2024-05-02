“I saw 40,000 middle fingers on the way”: Patrick Mahomes relives being villainized, pelted with snowballs at showdown vs AFC nemesis

Patrick Mahomes has his detractors, just as any athlete who is at the top of his sport. According to the Kansas City Chiefs man himself, the QB faced distinctively rowdy behavior from one of their rivals' fanbase.

Mahomes and the Chiefs visited the Highmark Stadium on January 21st to play the divisional playoff round game against the Buffalo Bills. It is during this game that Mahomes faced some harsh treatment from the Bills mafia.

Patrick Mahomes appeared on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast this Thursday. The hosts of the show wanted to know about the intensity of the rivalry that the Chiefs have with other franchises in the league. Mahomes did not shy away from being open about his experiences. The 28-year-old QB said:

“This year definitely was a more villain-type role for I think the whole team. I don't think I really realized it like I had heard people talking on social media there's people always talking so I didn't know how real it was.”

“Until I got to Buffalo this year and I think I saw 40,000 middle fingers on the way into the stadium.”

In this tightly contested affair, the Chiefs came from behind to knock the Bills out. Patrick Mahomes was once again sublime with 2 TDs for 215 yards. However, after the win the Bills mafia created a hostile atmosphere.

“We go out there and win, I'm trying to hand my headband and sleeve off to a kid and they're just snowballs flying at me, I'm just like, ‘dude these people really don't like me’.”

The Bills mafia over the years has resorted to giving opposition stars a tough time, and due to the recent form of the Mahomes-led Chiefs, he has become their enemy No. 1.

Patrick Mahomes vs. The Bills

The Chiefs-Bills rivalry goes back to the AFL days. However, this rivalry did not hold much significance for decades, until Patrick Mahomes showed up. Mahomes is currently 4-3 against the Bills including the playoffs and has dropped 14 TDs on them.

With the Chiefs looking for a ‘threepeat’, they are bound to meet the Buffalo again. Mahomes will have to face the wrath of the Bills mafia once again, but he knows that is part of his role at this level.