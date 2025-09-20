"I saw the conspiracies and rumors": Jordan Love makes feelings known on Micah Parsons joining Packers after Cowboys traded 4x Pro Bowler

Jordan Love indicated he was surprised by the Green Bay Packers' trade for Micah Parsons, even though he had jokingly asked Parsons about coming to Wisconsin even before that. Love made the comments on Wednesday's segment of &quot;Rich Eisen Show&quot; when asked if he had attempted to recruit Parsons before the trade.&quot;I've been telling Micah that it'd be fun to come play with the Green Bay Packers, come over here,&quot; Love said (Time stamp: 3:50). &quot;But you know, I really, I didn't know any of that might really come true. Obviously, Micah was in some contract negotiations and different things like that.&quot;So, you really never know how those things are going to play out once you start holding out. I didn't really think it was a possibility that they would trade a player like him. So, obviously when it when it all went down, I had questions as well. I saw the conspiracies and the rumors, things like that.&quot;Parsons arrived from Dallas in a deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Since then, Jordan Love has directed the offense while Parsons has quickly become the centerpiece of the defense, helping Green Bay open the 2025 season 2-0.Micah Parsons praises Jordan Love’s toughness after Washington winMicah Parsons and Jordan Love drew attention during Green Bay’s Week 2 victory over Washington on Sep. 12 when a sideline microphone picked up Parsons encouraging Love after a physical scramble on third-and-nine.&quot;You took what I said last week personal,&quot; Parsons told Love following the run, according to Yahoo Sports.&quot;Hey, that's what I like to see, baby.&quot;Parsons pressured Jayden Daniels throughout the game, while Jordan Love threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-18 win.Through two games, Parsons has been credited with 1.5 sacks, including one against Detroit in the opener. His presence has allowed Green Bay’s defense to disguise coverages and limit opponents to 31 combined points.Love has provided balance on the other side of the ball, completing 19 of 31 passes against Washington with no turnovers. He has yet to throw an interception this season and carries a 120 passer rating into Week 3.Green Bay has scored 54 points in back-to-back victories over playoff teams from 2024. The defense has forced quick throws with a steady four-man rush, while the offense has strung together multiple long scoring drives.