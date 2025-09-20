  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Green Bay Packers
  • "I saw the conspiracies and rumors": Jordan Love makes feelings known on Micah Parsons joining Packers after Cowboys traded 4x Pro Bowler

"I saw the conspiracies and rumors": Jordan Love makes feelings known on Micah Parsons joining Packers after Cowboys traded 4x Pro Bowler

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 20, 2025 18:37 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Jordan Love indicated he was surprised by the Green Bay Packers' trade for Micah Parsons, even though he had jokingly asked Parsons about coming to Wisconsin even before that. Love made the comments on Wednesday's segment of "Rich Eisen Show" when asked if he had attempted to recruit Parsons before the trade.

Ad
"I've been telling Micah that it'd be fun to come play with the Green Bay Packers, come over here," Love said (Time stamp: 3:50). "But you know, I really, I didn't know any of that might really come true. Obviously, Micah was in some contract negotiations and different things like that.
"So, you really never know how those things are going to play out once you start holding out. I didn't really think it was a possibility that they would trade a player like him. So, obviously when it when it all went down, I had questions as well. I saw the conspiracies and the rumors, things like that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons arrived from Dallas in a deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Since then, Jordan Love has directed the offense while Parsons has quickly become the centerpiece of the defense, helping Green Bay open the 2025 season 2-0.

Micah Parsons praises Jordan Love’s toughness after Washington win

Ad

Micah Parsons and Jordan Love drew attention during Green Bay’s Week 2 victory over Washington on Sep. 12 when a sideline microphone picked up Parsons encouraging Love after a physical scramble on third-and-nine.

"You took what I said last week personal," Parsons told Love following the run, according to Yahoo Sports.
"Hey, that's what I like to see, baby."

Parsons pressured Jayden Daniels throughout the game, while Jordan Love threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-18 win.

Ad

Through two games, Parsons has been credited with 1.5 sacks, including one against Detroit in the opener. His presence has allowed Green Bay’s defense to disguise coverages and limit opponents to 31 combined points.

Love has provided balance on the other side of the ball, completing 19 of 31 passes against Washington with no turnovers. He has yet to throw an interception this season and carries a 120 passer rating into Week 3.

Green Bay has scored 54 points in back-to-back victories over playoff teams from 2024. The defense has forced quick throws with a steady four-man rush, while the offense has strung together multiple long scoring drives.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications