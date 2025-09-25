"I see Philip Rivers has some catching up to do": NFL fans react to Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander announcing 14th kid with wife Valerie

Former Seattle Seahawks icon and NFL MVP Shaun Alexander announced on Thursday’s episode of Kay Adams’ “Up &amp; Adams” show that he and his wife Valerie are expecting their 14th child.&quot;We're just now starting to tell people but No. 14 is in the belly,&quot; he said. &quot;You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So yeah, we have had 10 girls, three boys. My oldest son, the fourth overall, is a sophomore in high school.&quot;Alexander and Valerie married in 2002 after a two-year long courtship.The news garnered reactions from fans on X.“I see Philip Rivers has some catching up to do,” a fan wrote, referring to former LA Chargers icon, who has 10 kids with his wife, Tiffany.“May be a good time to draw a distinction between a man married for 23 years and the couple decides to have tons of children and athletes/celebrities who intentionally father tons of children with tons of different women. One deserves congratulations. One has mental issues,” one fan said.“BREAKING: Shaun Alexander will be making his NFL return this weekend against the Cardinals,” one fan wrote.More comments followed.“When can I start drafting them in my Dynasty league?” a fan joked.“Starting their own football team?” another fan joked.“Shaun Alexander 🤝 Phillip Rivers. NFC AFC family superbowl in 2050,” a fan said.Shaun Alexander is a Seattle Seahawks legendShaun Alexander is remembered as one of the greatest Seahawks of all time. He spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle and still holds franchise records for rushing yards (9,429), rush attempts (2,176) and rushing touchdowns (100). He is only one of ten football athletes with 100 rushing TDs.He won the NFL MVP in 2005, led the league in touchdowns in 2004 and 2005, and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team. He was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 2022 and is again eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026. Despite ranking 9th all-time in rushing touchdowns, he has yet to be named a finalist, after he first became eligible in 2014.