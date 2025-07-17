"I don't see a plan" - Colin Cowherd rips into Steelers’ logic after Aaron Rodgers-led team swapped George Pickens for ‘high-maintenance’ DK Metcalf 

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Aaron Rodgers as their projected starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Apart from this, they also made several other offseason moves, including the acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf. Most recently, Mike Tomlin's team traded away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins to get CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith.

However, analyst Colin Cowherd is not confident that these offseason moves will guarantee success for the Steelers in 2025. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, he criticized the team for getting Metcalf while parting ways with George Pickens, along with the other offseason changes.

"So they move off a high-maintenance sideline receiver with a big personality and they acquired one," Cowherd said (Timestamp: 5:47 onwards). "Then you move off a guy who's a little past his prime, good player, Minkah Fitzpatrick, getting expensive, and they bring in another defensive back who's more expensive and past his prime. I don't see a plan. I feel like they're just making moves to make moves."

Before joining the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers spent two seasons with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP's debut was cut short after a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. However, the quarterback made a comeback last season.

However, Rodgers could only muster a disappointing 5-12 record with the team in 2024 while recording 3,897 yards and 28 passing TDs. This led to the Jets parting ways with him in February.

Aaron Rodgers is excited for new journey with Pittsburgh Steelers

Amid his offseason training, Aaron Rodgers took some time off to attend the recent Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament. While speaking with reporters at the event, he expressed his excitement about playing in Steel City under Mike Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith.

"Well, I just like the newness of it all," Rodgers said. "I'm excited about being with such a great franchise with the Hall of Fame head coach (Tomlin), and I've enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator. The quarterback coach was actually in my room a million years ago.

"I have known Tom, Arth, since we were young kids without any gray. So, it's fun. It's a good quarterback room, and there's good leadership in the locker room. It's a great fanbase, and I am just excited to get back out there and finish (my career) the right way," he added.

The last time the Steelers made a Super Bowl appearance was during the 2010 season. That was when Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers and defeated them to emerge victorious in Super Bowl XLV.

Can he now help the team end this drought and lift another Lombardi trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

