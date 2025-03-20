“I don't shy away from any type of contact” - Eagles' $4,000,000 free agency signing sets record straight on role in Philadelphia

On Wednesday, Azeez Ojulari, the Philadelphia Eagles' newest defensive player, had his introductory press conference with his new team.

While talking about numerous topics, he discussed how excited he was to be joining the Eagles this season.

"I'm still learning and I'm ready to compete and learn everything and continue to grow. I feel like it's going to be a great fit for sure. Watching the Eagles play last year, how dominant they were and watching the Super Bowl, I saw how they got after the Chiefs. So, I feel like it will be great."

Ojulari then made clear how special it was to be reuniting with many of his former Georgia Bulldogs teammates.

"It's amazing having that chemistry and brotherhood with those guys, it's just amazing to come back here and just keep it going on... I'm close with all of them – we all share that brotherhood and the relationship we have is amazing. I'm ready to be here now."

When asked about what he can bring to the table in Philly, Ojulari said:

"I feel like I'm a versatile player. I'm a physical guy, I don't shy away from any type of contact. I'm an attack-first type of mentality guy. I can set the edge, I can tackle, I can rush the passer, and I can bend. I feel like I can do it all."

Azeez Ojulari 2025 Outlook

Since entering the league ahead of the 2021 season, Azeez Ojulari has been great for the New York Giants. Originally drafted in the second round, No. 50 overall by the Giants in the 2021 NFL draft, Ojulari had a phenomenal rookie campaign with 49 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

However, since that amazing rookie season, he has struggled with injuries, resulting in him missing significant time in each of the past three campaigns.

In 2022, he only played 7 games. In 2023, he only played 11 games. And last year in 2024, he only played 11 games as well. Ojulari was effective when he played last season, finishing the year with 28 total tackles, 12 solo tackles and six sacks.

Ojulari now joins one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL and aims to make an instant impact with his new team next year.

