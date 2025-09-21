“I have six games a week”: Shedeur Sanders reveals daily schedule amid being Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel's backup

Shedeur Sanders has embraced his role on Cleveland’s scout team as an opportunity to sharpen his craft, despite sitting third on the quarterback depth chart. The rookie said the work gives him more live-action repetitions than most young passers ever see.

The Browns selected Sanders at No. 144 in April. The former Colorado star landed on a depth chart led by Joe Flacco, with third-rounder Dillon Gabriel serving as the immediate backup. Flacco’s rocky start to the year has left questions about Cleveland’s quarterback future.

The Browns are off to a 0-2 start, including a 41-17 loss to Baltimore in Week 2. Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Gabriel saw brief action late, while Sanders’ contribution comes in practice rather than on Sundays.

He described how he treats every session.

"So I look at, I look at, I have six games a week, you know, so 'I'm happy, rather than just having one game a week, you know, on the weekend," Sanders said on Saturday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "The scout team, receivers, all of us. We all know like every day's game day.

"And, and we definitely approach everything in that fast and everything because I truly believe the receivers we have, on the scout team is really explosive and a really great, they just need the opportunity. I'm very thankful, you know, I have those guys, you know, out there with me whenever I'm out there competing."

#Browns Shedeur Sanders says scout team reps "are my gameday" and he loves his scout team fam:

Cleveland carried Sanders onto the 53-man roster after trading Kenny Pickett to Las Vegas late in the preseason. He earned early momentum by starting the opener against Carolina, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two scores in the 30-10 win. A minor oblique injury sidelined him the following week versus Philadelphia.

Shedeur Sanders is staying sharp in a crowded room

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders’ role centers on building timing with practice squad receivers and running scout team looks against Cleveland’s starting defense.

With Joe Flacco holding down the starting role and Dillon Gabriel ahead of him, Sanders is preparing without a clear path to immediate playing time. Deshaun Watson remains unavailable on the physically unable to perform list after multiple Achilles injuries, leaving the Browns thin.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has reiterated that Flacco will stay under center as the team enters a stretch against Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Mary Kay Cabot reported on the “Ken Carman Show” that the staff is not eager to rush Gabriel into the lineup. This indirectly keeps Sanders in developmental mode.

Sanders also generated headlines earlier this year when it surfaced that he passed on a chance to back up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. The Ravens considered him at No. 141, just three spots before Cleveland called his name.

