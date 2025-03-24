“I spent it on clothes” - Chad Ochocinco responds after fan urges him to pay $5,200 owed to Shannon Sharpe

Former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe have one of the biggest podcasts, Nightcap, in sports. The former owes the latter $5,200 and recently responded to a fan who advised him to pay his debt.

Ad

On Saturday, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver shared a video of himself to X, captioning the post:

"Self explanatory…"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

X user @NickBBeenHaving jumped in the comments, claiming:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Please give Unc his $5,200 big bruh.. 💰 💰 💰"

Ochocinco responded that he has already spent the money:

"I spent it on clothes 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Check out the comments between Chad Ochocinco and the fan below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ochocinco owes Sharpe money over bets the two have made on their podcast. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has not responded to his co-host's claim that he spent the money. It is unclear if he expects to get paid or if the two were just friendly betting.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Chad Ochocinco is worth $15 million and earned $47 million in salaries during his 11-year NFL career, so he likely has the cash to pay his debts if he wants.

Ad

Chad Ochocinco makes his case for a statue in Cincinnati

Chad Ochocinco spent the first 10 years of his 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 10,783 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns on 751 receptions during his tenure with the franchise, adding 175 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The six-time Pro Bowler recently made his case to receive a statue outside of Paycor Stadium. Speaking on the Nightcap podcast, Ochocinco stated:

Ad

"Ay, I got a question. I want me a statue out there in front of Paycor Stadium. How much you think it cost me to put it out there? I'm going to pay for it to just put it out there... Who the property belong to? I am part of the family. Let me tell you something - if I had a knife right now, if I were to cut my wrist right now, you know what color I bleed? Black and orange."

Ad

Check out Chad Ochocino's comments on receiving a statue outside Paycor Stadium below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ochocinco, who played under the name Chad Johnson, holds several franchise records for the Bengals, including most receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards. He also has the most games with 100 yards, with at least one touchdown and most 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history.

He earned six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections while leading the league in receiving yards in 2006. Cincinnati does not have any statues of former players outside of Paycor Stadium. It is unclear if the franchise would be open to building a statue for Ochocinco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tyler Shough could become best QB of 2025 NFL draft class, claims Todd McShay - "Don't want anyone to be surprised"