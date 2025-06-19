"I don't think it's a good look": Emmanuel Acho weighs in on Shedeur Sanders’ 101 mph driving citation

Emmanuel Acho isn't rushing to condemn Shedeur Sanders after the Cleveland Browns rookie was cited for driving over 100 mph on Tuesday. Instead, the former NFL linebacker offered a candid take on the incident.

Speaking on The Facility on Wednesday, Acho acknowledged the seriousness of Sanders' decision to speed through an Ohio highway and reflected on his missteps at a similar age.

"I can't excuse it in its entirety because at the end of the day, going 100 miles per hour, nothing good's going to happen when you're going that fast," Acho said (Timestamp: 2:25). "I can't excuse it in its entirety, but to Shedeur's point, I did things like that when I was 23, 24.

"I don't think it's a good look, obviously, it's not that bad of a look, but it does make me cognizant of like this is what you sign up for when you sign up for a 23-year-old on your team."

Sanders, drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, was pulled over early Tuesday morning for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Strongsville police. He now faces a $250 fine or a court appearance scheduled for July 3.

More analysts warn the Browns about Shedeur Sanders' driving citation

Shedeur Sanders, who remained in Cleveland following minicamp to participate in rookie orientation, had recently been praised for his community outreach. This includes visits to local schools and youth camps.

Still, his place on the roster is far from guaranteed. He’s competing for snaps with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has previously complimented Sanders for his learning approach and ability to bounce back from mistakes.

Meanwhile, Achos takes a stand in contrast to the sharper reactions from some media outlets.

Tony Grossi, a longtime Browns insider, described the incident as a “learning opportunity” more than a crisis. On a Cleveland sports radio segment, Grossi emphasized the importance of early intervention.

NFL columnist Mary Kay Cabot framed Sanders’ situation as a pivotal moment rather than a passing headline. For her, the issue isn’t just about a single reckless act but what it symbolizes: a stark reminder of how easily situations can spiral when awareness lapses.

