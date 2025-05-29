"I think it's intelligent" - Colin Cowherd defends Caleb Williams after QB's father takes issue with Bears

Colin Cowherd stood up for young QB Caleb Williams after his father Carl's comments about the Chicago Bears surfaced in a new book called "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" by Seth Wickersham.

“Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die,” Carl mentioned at one point.

Now, on Thursday's episode of his show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the NFL analyst said Williams and his dad were doing their homework, like anyone would before taking a new job. He compared it to traveling to another country.

Cowherd also said the Bears haven’t been the best place for young quarterbacks, so it made sense that the Williams family was careful.

Additionally, the NFL analyst reminded people that Caleb Williams is only 22 years old and about to take on a huge role as the Bears’ main quarterback. So asking questions before joining the team wasn’t a bad thing; it was the smart thing to do.

"Caleb and his dad looked at the history of the Bears and thought, yeah, they've never had a 4,000-yard passer. It's probably not all on the quarterback. It could be the ownership and the front office and, you know, a Steeler-like devotion to defense. And they were right.I don't think that's entitled. I think it's intelligent," he said.

Talking about the new book called "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," there is also a mention of Williams' father having a thought in 2024 about having him play in the United Football League for a year, so he wouldn’t have to go to Chicago.

That might sound harsh, but the Chicago Bears have struggled to find a great quarterback, given they’ve never had one throw for over 4,000 yards in a season. Coaches and management keep changing, and the team often focuses more on defense than offense.

Bears QB Caleb Williams addressed his father Carl's opinions

On Wednesday, during a press conference at OTAs, Caleb Williams admitted that he was indeed worried at first about how the Bears handle quarterbacks but said his thoughts changed after he met with the team before the 2024 NFL draft.

"I wanted to come here and be the guy and be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around," Williams said.

Williams also clarified that he listens to his dad’s advice, but he makes his own choices and sometimes tells his dad no when needed.

Caleb Williams - picked first in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears - graduated from USC and had big hopes pinned on him after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

His first season was tough. The Bears only won 5 games and lost 12. Because of that, the team fired head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Now, with Ben Johnson as the new coach, Caleb Williams is focused on doing better in his second season.

