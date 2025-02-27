“I think Micah wants to be an Eagle” - A.J. Brown teases fans with latest comments on Micah Parsons

Some friendly podcast banter has generated rumors of Micah Parsons joining the Dallas Cowboys’ bitter rivals.

Ad

Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown appeared on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” on Wednesday, where the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver talked about the two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker.

"I think Micah wants to be an Eagle," Brown said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons is entering the final season of his four-year $17 million rookie contract (per Spotrac), not including bonuses. The Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 has lived up to his billing since being taken by the Cowboys in the first round at No. 12 in the 2021 draft, making the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons.

A consensus all-American at Penn State in 2019, Parsons has registered a dozen sacks or more in each of his seasons as a pro, setting a Dallas rookie record with 13 in 2021. He was the team's only Pro Bowl selection on the defensive side in 2024.

Ad

However, last season was frustrating for Parsons and the Cowboys. They missed the playoffs for the first time since he arrived, finishing with a 7-10 record.

How would Parsons fit the Eagles?

While it appeared that A.J. Brown was joking when he commented on Micah Parsons wanting to be an Phildelphia Eagle, it might not be completely out of the question.

On Feb. 13, Parsons called on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to be "aggressive."

Ad

"I don’t wanna sit back and just watch other people build and build and build and I (we) stay the same, so we definitely need some call to action," Parsons said, via the team's website.

If he’s not satisfied with what the team does, he may seek other options, including joining the Cowboys' rivals in Philly. The Eagles may have some holes to fill at the linebacker position, with Josh Sweat and Zack Baun set to become free agents on March 12.

Ad

Philadelphia was the best defensive unit in the NFL last season, allowing just 278.4 yards per game in the regular season. However, the Eagles were 15th in sacks and the potential addition of Parsons would bump them up significantly in that department.

The Cowboys will likely do everything to keep Parsons in Dallas. However, he has a history of being vocal and the franchise may get tired of hearing all his ranting and raving. The Eagles could scoop up a player of his talent and reap the rewards along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.